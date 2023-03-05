US News & World Report responds to departures from law and medical school rankings





The head of U.S. News and World Report responded to the removal of several medical and law schools across the country from its rankings, saying the organization is one of the only places where students can compare institutions based on the factors that matter most to them. Eric Gertler, CEO and executive chairman of US News and World Report, said in a op-ed in the Wall Street Journal earlier this week, students would have difficulty finding accurate and comprehensive information to compare potential colleges and universities to attend without the rankings. “Our ranking does not capture every nuance. Academic institutions are not monolithic or static; Comparing them in a common data set can be challenging,” Gertler said. “But we reject the paternalistic view of our critics that students are somehow incapable of discerning for themselves from this information which school is the best fit. ” Harvard and Yale law schools both announced in November that they would drop the rankings after their officials decided against the methodology used, which they say is based in part on the amount of debt a student owes and discourages credit-based financial aid. In need. Since then, most of the top law schools in the country have followed the lead of Harvard and Yale in moving away from the rankings, and some medical schools, including Harvard, have also abandoned studies based on issues of how the scores are determined or the idea of ​​the rankings altogether. . . Gertler criticized the “elite” schools that have been left out of the rankings, saying their decisions do not reflect the majority of institutions. He said almost 75 percent of schools outside the top 14 that submitted surveys for the rankings in 2022 did so again in 2023, while engagement among medical schools increased this year. “Our ranking also does not prevent any school from pursuing greater diversity or transparency. Nor do they seem to prompt schools to shine a light on the darkest part of admissions: how schools decide who to admit,” he wrote. “Instead, elite schools object to our use of a common data set for all schools because our rankings are something they cannot control and do not want to be held accountable by an independent third party, ” continued Gertler. Judith Heumann, ‘mother’ of disability rights movement, dies at 75 Former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway to divorce husband of 22 years

The rankings have also drawn criticism from top federal officials, including Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, who has followed their significance. it said in August that the ranking system is a “joke” and denounced institutions that focus on moving up the rankings. He is said to have said in one event Harvard Law School held Wednesday that institutions should “stop worshiping at the false altar of US News and World Report.” The Journal’s op-ed is just one of the ways US News has responded to its critics this week. On Wednesday, she also took out a full-page ad in The Boston Globe and called on law schools to release more data about themselves in an open letter to Cardona, The New York Times. reported.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/3883654-u-s-news-world-report-responds-to-law-medical-school-departures-from-rankings/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos