International
The American jury is ready to weigh in on the ugly side of international soccer
NEW YORK (AP) For seven weeks in a US courtroom, federal jurors were embroiled in a corruption scandal that reached the highest levels of professional football. They must now decide the fates of two former Fox executives accused of paying tens of millions of dollars in bribes to win the rights to broadcast soccer’s biggest matches, including the World Cup.
From the beginningUS prosecutors in New York described the case as nothing less than international soccer corruption and how executives Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez fed it.
This trial has given you a unique, inside look at a series of criminal conspiracies involving corruption at the highest levels of organized football and the sports broadcasting business, Assistant United States Attorney Eric Silverberg told jurors during closing discussions of governments.
The judge is expected to turn the case over to a jury on Monday to begin hearing testimony from a parade of witnesses, many called by defense attorneys to rebut the testimony of the government’s star witness, a former business associate of both broadcasters. the leaders.
The fate of the two men will depend in part on the credibility of that witness, Alejandro Burzacowho has cooperated in previous football corruption investigations since he was arrested in 2015 in a bribery-related case.
Defense attorneys claim Burzaco implicated Lopez and Martinez to avoid prison.
William David Sarratt, who represents Lopez, said Burzaco has a credibility problem.
This case rises and falls on Burzaco, added Steven McCool, who represents Martinez. You cannot condemn another human being based on a liar.
During 11 days of testimony, Burzaco described a sport corrupted by millions of dollars in dirty money passing through shell companies and into the hands of South American soccer officials. The clandestine deals help land broadcast rights to Latin America’s biggest annual tournament, the Copa Libertadores, and ultimately helped Fox secure the rights to sports’ most lucrative competition, the World Cup.
Burzaco, who ran an Argentine marketing firm, has already pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and other charges. He testified in 2017 that all three South Americans on FIFA’s executive council took multimillion-dollar bribes to support Qatar’s bid to host the 2022 World Cup.
Burzaco has yet to be sentenced, and his critics claim he was testifying on behalf of the government to gain favor before being sentenced.
Regardless of the outcome, the case exposed the ongoing problems of international soccer’s governing body, FIFA, as it works to repair its tarnished image, even as most soccer fans have moved on from a scandal that erupted in 2015 when seven FIFA officials -s were arrested in a hotel in Zurich, Switzerland. Months later, in the same hotel, two of FIFA’s vice presidents were arrested on suspicion of bribery.
International soccer problems deepened soon after.
At least two dozen people have already pleaded guilty. In addition, two people have been convicted in connection with a US-led bribery and kickbacks investigation. Four corporate entities have also pleaded guilty and four other companies were charged but reached deals with the government to avoid prosecution.
Another company, Full Play, a sports marketing company based in Uruguay, was also on trial along with Lopez and Martinez. The government accuses the company of participating in the bribery scheme.
Lopez is the former chief executive of Fox International Channels and later ran a podcasting venture. Martinez headed the broadcasters Latin American branch.
Until 2019, the international channels were a subsidiary of what was then known as 21st Century Fox, which was spun off as part of a sale to Disney.
Fox won the rights to broadcast the World Cup in 2018 and 2022 when it was part of the now-defunct company.
From 1994 to 2014, ESPN’s rival broadcast quadrennial tournament.
Fox Corp. based in New York is not a defendant in the case. Fox has denied any role in the bribery scandal and the company has said it has fully cooperated with authorities.
ESPN began broadcasting the premier sporting event of soccer before it caught on with American audiences. FIFA previously had to buy airtime to broadcast the tournament in the country.
As American interest in soccer grew, competition for aerial matches intensified.
ESPN paid $100 million for the rights to broadcast the sporting event in 2010 and 2014 and had sought to continue broadcasting the World Cup. But during two rounds of bidding, it failed to win those rights.
Prosecutors allege the payments enabled Lopez and Martinez to obtain confidential information from high-ranking soccer officials, including those at FIFA. The information helped Fox secure the US English-language rights with a $425 million bid. Telemundo, a division of Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal, acquired the US Spanish-language rights for about $600 million.
December’s World Cup final, in which Argentina prevailed over France, was the most-watched soccer game in the United States, according to television audience estimates.
During its deliberations, the jury will have to consider a trove of emails, financial records and contracts, in addition to many hours of testimony from Burzaco, media executives, soccer officials and associates of Lopez and Martinez.
During the trial, there was little doubt that dirty money had been exchanged. But the defendants’ lawyers, who accepted the bribes, pointed the finger at Burzako.
Mr. Burzaco is not on trial, Kaitlin T. Farrell, another federal prosecutor, reminded the jury.
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/fifa-soccer-fox-hernan-lopez-carlos-martinez-bribes-corruption-53a328994cf576b49580fafe75b39cad
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The American jury is ready to weigh in on the ugly side of international soccer
- “Famous” Congressman George Santos is being investigated by the House Ethics Committee
- Be ready to forgive the men of the agency who attacked you: Imran Khan
- We see infrastructure development as the engine of the economy: PM Modi
- Pressure on Johnson mounts over whether MPs were misled over partygate
- Raquel Welch has become a faithful Presbyterian? —GetReligion
- Labor Commission ruling that Google legally employs YouTube contract workers has implications beyond the tech industry
- US News & World Report responds to departures from law and medical school rankings
- Greece train crash protests turn violent as victims are identified
- China doesn’t want Russia to lose in Ukraine, but its endgame is murky
- Donald Trump says an indictment would not end the presidential campaign: Absolutely | world news
- Katie Ledecky sees her nine-game winning streak in the United States shattered