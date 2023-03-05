The American jury is ready to weigh in on the ugly side of international soccer

NEW YORK (AP) For seven weeks in a US courtroom, federal jurors were embroiled in a corruption scandal that reached the highest levels of professional football. They must now decide the fates of two former Fox executives accused of paying tens of millions of dollars in bribes to win the rights to broadcast soccer’s biggest matches, including the World Cup.

From the beginning US prosecutors in New York described the case as nothing less than international soccer corruption and how executives Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez fed it.

This trial has given you a unique, inside look at a series of criminal conspiracies involving corruption at the highest levels of organized football and the sports broadcasting business, Assistant United States Attorney Eric Silverberg told jurors during closing discussions of governments.

The judge is expected to turn the case over to a jury on Monday to begin hearing testimony from a parade of witnesses, many called by defense attorneys to rebut the testimony of the government’s star witness, a former business associate of both broadcasters. the leaders.

The fate of the two men will depend in part on the credibility of that witness, Alejandro Burzaco who has cooperated in previous football corruption investigations since he was arrested in 2015 in a bribery-related case.

Defense attorneys claim Burzaco implicated Lopez and Martinez to avoid prison.

William David Sarratt, who represents Lopez, said Burzaco has a credibility problem.

This case rises and falls on Burzaco, added Steven McCool, who represents Martinez. You cannot condemn another human being based on a liar.

During 11 days of testimony, Burzaco described a sport corrupted by millions of dollars in dirty money passing through shell companies and into the hands of South American soccer officials. The clandestine deals help land broadcast rights to Latin America’s biggest annual tournament, the Copa Libertadores, and ultimately helped Fox secure the rights to sports’ most lucrative competition, the World Cup.

Burzaco, who ran an Argentine marketing firm, has already pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and other charges. He testified in 2017 that all three South Americans on FIFA’s executive council took multimillion-dollar bribes to support Qatar’s bid to host the 2022 World Cup.

Burzaco has yet to be sentenced, and his critics claim he was testifying on behalf of the government to gain favor before being sentenced.

Regardless of the outcome, the case exposed the ongoing problems of international soccer’s governing body, FIFA, as it works to repair its tarnished image, even as most soccer fans have moved on from a scandal that erupted in 2015 when seven FIFA officials -s were arrested in a hotel in Zurich, Switzerland. Months later, in the same hotel, two of FIFA’s vice presidents were arrested on suspicion of bribery.

International soccer problems deepened soon after.

At least two dozen people have already pleaded guilty. In addition, two people have been convicted in connection with a US-led bribery and kickbacks investigation. Four corporate entities have also pleaded guilty and four other companies were charged but reached deals with the government to avoid prosecution.

Another company, Full Play, a sports marketing company based in Uruguay, was also on trial along with Lopez and Martinez. The government accuses the company of participating in the bribery scheme.

Lopez is the former chief executive of Fox International Channels and later ran a podcasting venture. Martinez headed the broadcasters Latin American branch.

Until 2019, the international channels were a subsidiary of what was then known as 21st Century Fox, which was spun off as part of a sale to Disney.

Fox won the rights to broadcast the World Cup in 2018 and 2022 when it was part of the now-defunct company.

From 1994 to 2014, ESPN’s rival broadcast quadrennial tournament.

Fox Corp. based in New York is not a defendant in the case. Fox has denied any role in the bribery scandal and the company has said it has fully cooperated with authorities.

ESPN began broadcasting the premier sporting event of soccer before it caught on with American audiences. FIFA previously had to buy airtime to broadcast the tournament in the country.

As American interest in soccer grew, competition for aerial matches intensified.

ESPN paid $100 million for the rights to broadcast the sporting event in 2010 and 2014 and had sought to continue broadcasting the World Cup. But during two rounds of bidding, it failed to win those rights.

Prosecutors allege the payments enabled Lopez and Martinez to obtain confidential information from high-ranking soccer officials, including those at FIFA. The information helped Fox secure the US English-language rights with a $425 million bid. Telemundo, a division of Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal, acquired the US Spanish-language rights for about $600 million.

December’s World Cup final, in which Argentina prevailed over France, was the most-watched soccer game in the United States, according to television audience estimates.

During its deliberations, the jury will have to consider a trove of emails, financial records and contracts, in addition to many hours of testimony from Burzaco, media executives, soccer officials and associates of Lopez and Martinez.

During the trial, there was little doubt that dirty money had been exchanged. But the defendants’ lawyers, who accepted the bribes, pointed the finger at Burzako.

Mr. Burzaco is not on trial, Kaitlin T. Farrell, another federal prosecutor, reminded the jury.