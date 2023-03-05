International
Abu Dhabi Aviation comes to America
As a globally focused, UAE-based charter and management operator of helicopters and business jets Abu Dhabi Aviation (ADA, Booth C4436) is exhibiting at Heli-Expo for the first time and aims to increase reach its on the continents to the north and south. with the help of its participation in the HAI Heli-Expo.
“We have done business in Canada; we recently sold six aging Bell 212s there,” Mark Pierotti, director of ADA’s commercial department and managing director of consultancy, ADA Millennium, told AIN. “We’ve had business in Canada in the past and we’re trying to break into the Brazilian market, which we see as interesting. South America is also an important territory where we are looking at tenders. Guyana has had a massive oil find. We looked at Guyana but decided not to enter at this time.”
ADA provides aviation offshore oil support and other services worldwide and, in particular, to the emirate of Abu Dhabi’s oil and gas production companies. It also provides VVIP passenger transport services, search and rescue in the UAE, crop spraying, seismic support, firefighting in Europe and third party maintenance support in the Middle East.
By the end of January, the fleet size was about 60 owned aircraft. Two De Havilland Dash 8-200s will leave the fleet soon, while it expects a batch of AW139s to arrive in the second quarter of 2023. ADA has leased two Dash 8-200s to two Kenyan operators, leaving three Dash 8s -300 and two -400 in the fleet.
“Abu Dhabi National Oil Company [ADNOC] remains ADA’s main customer, while the United Arab Emirates is ADA’s main territory,” said Pierotti. “Oil and gas are essential, but ad hoc card, emergency medical services by helicopter [HEMS], and firefighting is increasingly important. We also manage many aircraft for VIPs.”
The Gulf Cooperation Council is also listed as a vital market for ADA, particularly Saudi Arabia. All of a sudden, the helicopter market has exploded there in the last couple of years with the arrival of the helicopter company. Sightseeing concern Helicopter Tour Dubai, Abu Dhabi’s Falcon Aviation, ground services provider Air Chateau and Dubai Air Wing have all become prominent players in the UAE wheel market.
“We are penetrating Southeast Asia in a big way, with existing and new customers,” he said. “We are continuing our expansion in Africa: Nigeria remains really important, as does Angola. Our MRO arm in Abu Dhabi is growing rapidly and growing MRO in 2023 is a key part of our business plan.”
ADA has ongoing firefighting operations in Spain and is evaluating a new opportunity in Greece. The increasing stringency of operational requirements in the offshore oil and gas sector means that the Bell ADA fleet is becoming obsolete. Pierotti said he hasn’t decided whether Bell 212s have a future in firefighting or whether Bell 412s will replace them. “I’ll find out when I’m in America in March,” he noted. “There are age restrictions in many countries now,” he said. “India has imposed an age limit of 20 years. Aircraft approaching 20 years old or older have a limited market. That’s why they’re being singled out for firefighting, as they’re fantastically useful and powerful aircraft. Higher oil and gas standards and age restrictions in some countries mean that Bell 412s do not qualify.”
ADA is a growing rotorcraft MRO in the MENA region and has added Airbus helicopter maintenance to its endorsements. “Our joint venture with Leonardo in AgustaWestland Aviation Services creates an excellent capability in Leonardo rotary wing products,” he said. “In addition to maintaining Leonardo and Bell MRO approvals, we have also developed an Airbus capability.”
Commenting on the need for ground infrastructure to meet the region’s growing helicopter needs and the eventual introduction of urban air mobility in the region, Pierotti said ADA’s presence in Abu Dhabi is essential.
“Abu Dhabi is our base,” he said. “Abu Dhabi is our home and we want to grow there. ADNOC is a massive part of our business strategy. They are our main customer. We listen to the market in Abu Dhabi. What they need, we will build.”
Pierotti believes that this year will be reflective as the company analyzes the fleet in detail and secures its position as a modern and capable provider of aviation services. “ADA Millennium has built a great reputation in the consulting training space with projects around the world,” he said.
He added that ADA takes its sustainability responsibilities very seriously and works with manufacturer Leonardo towards more sustainable solutions.
