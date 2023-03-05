The oldest person in the world, a Spanish woman born in the USA, turns 116 years old





María Branyas Morera survived two world wars, the Spanish Civil War and the COVID-19 pandemic. She turned 116 on Saturday. The US-born Spanish woman is the world’s oldest person, a mantle Morera took up in January, according to Guinness World Records. And while Morera “is old, very old, she’s not an idiot,” according to her label. Twitter account. She frequently posts in Catalan on her social media account, sharing reflections on her current life, memories from past years, and even recipes for paella, the famous Spanish dish. It is an honor and pleasure to announce to everyone that LongeviQuest members visited the world’s oldest living person, Mrs. Maria Branyas Morera. pic.twitter.com/3K8IbVuqCb — LongeviQuest Supercentenarios (@Supercentenaria) March 4, 2023 Morera celebrated her birthday a day ago on Friday at her Santa Maria del Tura home in Olot, Catalonia, Spain, surrounded by friends, fans and her 78-year-old daughter Rosa. Morera was lucid and spoke fondly of her childhood, said Ben Meyers, CEO of LongeviQuest. a company with longevity that brings together super longevity researchers around the world. Meyers, who was with Morera at the mansion, said she was touched by the greetings from her many fans around the world. “It warms my heart,” Morera said. Born on March 4, 1907, in California, a year after her parents immigrated to the US, Morera spent her early years in San Francisco, according to Guinness. Eight years later, the family decided to return to Spain, where they settled in Catalonia. She married Joan Moret in 1931, according to Guinness World Records, and had three children, 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Like most, she had her share of triumphs and tragedies, she lost her father on the trip from the US to Spain to pulmonary tuberculosis, according to Guinness World Records. However, she tells her followers on social media: “Never, ever, be a bitter person, no matter what.” Good morning world. Today I turn 116 years old. As Jaroslav Seifert says:

“I needed to fill up

advanced

to learn to love

silence…

They appear in silence

excited signs

and at the crossroads of

memory

you recognize the names”

that target time

drown”. pic.twitter.com/ldYHBJVYky — Catalan Super Grandma (@MariaBranyas112) March 4, 2023 Life, she knows, can change in an instant. In February, Morera was visited by American documentary filmmaker Sam Green, who is making a film of the same name “The oldest person in the world”. The film, which began filming in 2015, according to its website, will include interviews with the world’s current oldest person. The filmmakers plan to hold a “premiere” every decade — an event Morera intends to be at. In other words, I will be at the premiere,” Morera wrote on Twitter. Trending news

