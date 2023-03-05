International
2023 International Women’s Day of Prayer
On March 4, 2023, women from Seventh-day Adventist churches around the world will join in prayer on the International Women’s Day of Prayer. They will pray for each other, their churches, their communities and the global community. Through this year’s theme “Transformed by Prayer,” church members can engage in prayer, fellowship, and be inspired to deepen their relationship with God.
What is International Women’s Day of Prayer?
The Department of Women’s Ministry (WM) of the General Conference of Seventh-day Adventists initiated this special annual day of prayer in 1990. They called upon all members of the church, but especially women, to experience the power of prayer and the joy of praying together.
In today’s increasingly complex and challenging world, WM directors recognize the importance of having a deep and meaningful relationship with God. Nilde Itin, associate director of WM says: Now more than ever, we need to spend time in prayer in the face of issues around the world, such as wars, natural disasters, diseases and spiritual battles. [There is a] the constant need to depend on the Holy Spirit for guidance, wisdom, peace and strength in our daily lives as we fast approach the return of Jesus.
Prayer centers us and reminds us that we are not alone and that God cares for us and is always with us. Women of all ages and backgrounds have found encouragement in participating with their local churches, or even individually.
Transformed by prayer
This year’s theme, “Transformed by Prayer,” highlights how prayer is a daily practice that can change our character. A practice that brings us closer to God. As followers of Jesus, we are called to become more like Him every day by seeing Him and spending time with Him. Through this union, the Holy Spirit transforms our hearts and enables us to better reflect His image to those around us.
Itin notes, what began as a day to focus on prayer in church has also become a day for
move from church to community to pray with others and reach out
those in hospitals and in need of food and care. She continues, her impact can be seen in the number of activities, events and opportunities that this day has given local churches to bring people together, nurturing their prayer life, but at the same time, empowering them. to contact the community in different ways. ways.
Prayer is not just for one day, but every day. Its power can transform our lives and actions, and the world around us.
How to get involved
As International Women’s Day of Prayer approaches, everyone can participate. Including men and children. All are welcome to pray for transformation, both for themselves and for others. WM also invites members to pray for specific needs, issues and challenges. On this day, members can gather to pray for the world, their families, friends and communities. They can pray for those who are struggling, sick, lonely or looking for hope.
Churches may hold a special Sabbath service to emphasize this year’s theme. WM encourages members to move from the church to their respective communities, being the hands and feet of Jesus. They can reach out to those around them and share the love of Jesus through acts of kindness and love.
Individuals and churches can get creative with activities for this day. They can organize prayer walks, organize a prayer breakfast, prayer vigil or a weekend prayer conference. The possibilities are endless. The most important thing is that everyone joins in prayer.
WM offers a resource pack for each theme of the year. This packet contains an outline for the service, scripture references, program notes, children’s stories, a written sermon, and workshop. It also includes PowerPoint slides for the sermon and seminar and is available in over 15 languages.
The WMs Transformed by Prayer resource pack is available here. It is a valuable tool for churches, leaders and individuals to use during this event or for personal enrichment.
As we prepare for Women’s Day of Prayer 2023, let us remember the power of prayer. It has the ability to transform us, our families and our communities. Let us come together in unity. Raising the voice in prayer. Seeking guidance and direction from God. Surrendering ourselves to Christ so we can live transformed lives.
For those interested in participating or learning more about the International Women’s Day of Prayer, or for more information on Women’s Ministries, visit https://women.adventist.org/
