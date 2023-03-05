Global race to increase the range of electric vehicles in cold weather

By TOM KRISHER and MARK THIESSEN https://apnews.com/article/electric-vehicles-cold-weather-battery-ev-6d86b7aa19e233d5dcc4d2c9abb193ed

TOK, Alaska (AP) Alaska’s rugged, frigid interior, where it can get as cold as minus 50 Fahrenheit (minus 46 Celsius), is not the place you expect to find an electric school bus.

But here is bus no. 50, with a cartoon photocoach on its side, quietly traversing about 40 miles of snowy and icy roads each day in Tok, dropping students off at school not far from the Canadian border.

It works fine on the daily route. But cold temperatures rob EV batteries of their range, so the No. 50 can’t go on longer field trips, either to Anchorage or Fairbanks.

It’s a problem some electric passenger vehicle owners and transit officials are finding in cold climates around the world. At 20 degrees F (minus 7 C), electric vehicles simply don’t go as far as they do at the ideal 70 degrees. Part of it is that keeping passengers warm using traditional technology drains the battery.

So longer journeys can be difficult in colder weather. Transit authorities like Chicago, which has pledged to convert its entire bus fleet to electric power by 2040, must take extraordinary steps to keep electric buses charged and on schedule.

Some automakers and drivers fear that the battery’s lower range in the cold could limit the acceptance of electric cars, trucks and buses, at a time when transport emissions need to be cut significantly to address climate change. There is hope. Scientists are racing to perfect new battery chemistries that don’t lose as much energy in cold weather as today’s lithium-ion systems.

Also, cars equipped with efficient heat pumps do not lose as much radiation in the cold.

It’s a problem to have batteries in cold weather, and we have a pretty cold climate, one of the coldest in North America, said Stretch Blackard, owner of Tok Transportation, which contracts with local schools.

When the temperature reaches zero, his cost to drive the Toks electric bus doubles. Tok has among the highest electricity prices in the country.

In colder weather, from 0 to minus 10 F (minus 18-23 C) the electric bus costs roughly $1.15 per mile, versus 40 cents per mile for a diesel bus, Blackard said. The cost of the electric bus drops to about 90 cents per mile when it’s warm, but he says the costs make it inconvenient and he wouldn’t buy another one.

Many owners of personal electric vehicles are also finding that traveling long distances during the winter can be difficult. EVs can lose anywhere from 10% to 36% of their range as cold spells arrive at least a few times each winter in many US states.

Mark Gendregske of Alger, Michigan, said it starts to get serious when temperatures drop into the 10-20 F (minus 7 to minus 12 C) range. I typically see more than 20% degradation in range as well as charging time, he said while recharging the Kia EV6 in a shopping center parking lot near Ypsilanti, Michigan. I go from about 250 miles away to about 200.

Gendregske, an engineer for an auto parts maker, knew the range would drop, so he said with planning, the Kia EV still gets him where he needs to go, even on a long drive.

Some owners, however, did not foresee such a large drop in winter. Rushit Bhimani, who lives in a northern suburb of Detroit, said he sees about 30% lower range in his Tesla Model Y when the weather turns cold, from what is supposed to be 330 miles per charge to 230 miles . They need to clarify that one, he said while loading up south of Ann Arbor on a trip to Chicago.

About three-quarters of this electric vehicle range loss is due to keeping passengers warm, but speed and even highway driving are factors. Some drivers go to great lengths to not use too much heat so they can drive longer, wearing gloves or sitting in heated seats to save energy.

And to be sure, gasoline engines can also lose about 15% of their range in the cold.

The loss of range has not slowed EV adoption in Norway, where nearly 80% of new vehicle sales were electric last year.

Recent tests by the Norwegian Federation of Motor Vehicles revealed that the models do indeed differ. The relatively affordable Maxus Euniq6 came closest to the advertised range and was declared the winner. It finished only about 10% short of its advertised distance of 354 km (220 miles). The Tesla S was about 16% percent below its advertised range. Bottom line: Toyota’s BZ4X, which topped out with just 323 kilometers (200 miles), nearly 36% below its advertised range.

Nils Soedal, of the Automobile Federation, calls the issue unproblematic as long as drivers take it into account when planning a trip. The big issue really is to have enough charging stations along the road and better information about whether they are working properly, he said.

(AP Video/Mike Householder/Mark Thiessen)

Temperatures ranged from just below freezing to minus 2.2 F (0 to minus 19 C) during the test, over mountains and along snow-covered roads. The cars were driven until they ran out of juice and stopped.

Recurrent, a US company that measures battery life in used electric vehicles, said it conducted studies monitoring 7,000 vehicles remotely and reached similar findings to the Norwegian test.

CEO Scott Case said many electric vehicles use resistance heating for the interior. The ones that do better are using heat pumps.

Heat pumps draw heat from outside air even in cold temperatures, and have been around for decades, but only recently have they been developed for automobiles, Case said. This is definitely what should be in all these cars, he said.

Inside batteries, lithium ions flow through a liquid electrolyte, producing electricity. But they travel more slowly through the electrolyte when it cools and don’t release as much energy. The same thing happens in reverse, slowing down charging.

Neil Dasgupta, associate professor of mechanical and materials science engineering at the University of Michigan, compares it to spreading cold butter on toast. It just becomes more resistant at low temperatures, Dasgupta said.

General Motors is among those working on solutions. By testing, engineers can make changes to battery and heat management in existing cars and learn about future models, said Lawrence Ziehr, GM electric vehicle energy recovery project manager.

Last week, GM sent a squadron of electric vehicles from the Detroit area to Michigan’s frigid Upper Peninsula to test the impact of cold weather on battery range.

Despite stopping to charge twice along the way, a GMC Hummer pickup, with about 329 miles of range per charge, made the 315-mile trip to Sault Ste. Marie with only about 35 miles left, barely enough to reach GM’s test facility. After finding a defunct charging station at a grocery store, the engineers went to a nearby hotel to get enough juice to complete the trip.

Even in universities, scientists are working on chemical changes that could make the loss of cold weather a thing of the past.

University of Michigan’s Dasgupta says they are developing new battery designs that allow ions to flow faster or enable fast charging in the cold. There are also battery chemistries such as solid state that do not use liquid electrolytes.

He expects the improvements to find their way from labs to vehicles in the next two to five years.

There is indeed a global race to increase the performance of these batteries, he said.

____

David Keyton contributed from Stockholm, Sweden. Krisher reported from Chicago and Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

___

The Associated Press’s climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about the PAs climate initiative here. AP is solely responsible for all content.