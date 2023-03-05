Toronto-area residents warned against ‘non-essential travel’ as thundery snow is reported in the city

Torontonians heard thunder and saw lightning Friday night as a severe snowstorm swept through the city.

According to weather experts, it is a relatively rare phenomenon called thunder.

“It’s definitely happening,” David Rodgers, meteorologist for Environment Canada, said in an interview Friday night.

“We’ve seen a few strikes in our office here. It’s very rare for a winter storm to have lightning in it.”

Rodgers said people saw lightning in the storm across southwestern Ontario, from Windsor and Sarnia to London through Kitchener to Toronto.

“It’s a novelty. It’s something nice to see. But it’s the big snow that’s coming along with it that’s the main concern.”

“Dangerous Travel Conditions”

In its winter storm warning that was still in effect for Toronto at 10 p.m., Environment Canada said snow is expected to significantly reduce visibility and between 20 and 30 centimeters is expected Friday into early Saturday. Snow can fall at a rate of five to eight centimeters per hour, leading to possible isolated power outages.

“Significant winter storm with hazardous travel conditions expected tonight,” reads the winter storm warning for Toronto.

The snow is expected to end Saturday morning.

The federal weather agency said it was discouraging “non-essential travel” due to heavy and blowing snow and the most dangerous time to travel was between 9pm and midnight.

CBC News meteorologist Colette Kennedy said thunderstorms can be dangerous.

“One of the dangers is that the snow actually muffles or muffles the sound. So even though you can see it from further away, if you hear it, you’re probably a few hundred meters away from it,” she said.

Lightning illuminates a downtown Toronto intersection Friday amid heavy snow. (Robert Krbavac/CBC)

Crashes reported across the GTA

Ontario Provincial Police, meanwhile, said its crash reporting centers were busy Friday night.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the OPP’s Highway Safety Division, said there have been “crashes that have occurred throughout the region.”

Schmidt urged residents not to drive if they don’t have to. If they must drive in the next 12 hours, do so with “extreme care and caution,” he said.

#InStorm across the GTA tonight. Crash reporting centers will be busy. If you need help, call *opp or 911 in an emergency. If you are involved in a crash, clear the highway as quickly as you can. #DirectClearAt pic.twitter.com/WMG14yA1c4 –@OPP_HSD

Toronto police said they were also encouraging drivers to drive in the conditions and slow down.

WestJet cancels flights out of Pearson Airport

The storm caused a number of cancellations.

In a tweet Friday, WestJet said it was canceling all flights arriving and departing from Pearson International Airport as of 8 p.m. ET due to the storm.

The cancellations will continue until Saturday morning, depending on conditions, the airline added.

Meanwhile, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) urged travelers to check their flights before heading to the airport, saying they should expect delays and cancellations.

“The GTAA staff at Toronto Pearson is focused on ensuring we are adequately staffed for our areas of responsibility, which include snow removal, airport baggage infrastructure operations and in-terminal support staff,” it said in a statement.

In a tweet later, he added: “Delays are possible as our ground crews work hard in these challenging conditions to ensure passenger safety.”

The Pearson Airport flight status board at the UP Express station in Union Station shows many flight cancellations on Friday. (Patrick Morrell/CBC)

Steven Flisfeder, a meteorologist for Environment Canada, said of the trip Friday night: “If you can delay until tomorrow, it’s advisable. If you can get somewhere sooner before those hours, it’s also advisable. And if you don’t I have to be out, to stay at home.”

The library branches are already closed

The Toronto Public Library closed all its branches at 6pm on Friday. The branches will be closed on Saturday as well.

The City of Toronto said Saturday it will:

Close all its community recreation centers.

Close all 10 of Toronto’s history museums.

Close all four cultural centers.

Cancel all permissions and programs.

The city’s museums, along with the Cedar Ridge Cultural Center and the Clark Center for the Arts, will reopen Sunday.

Due to the winter weather, customers may experience slower times than usual. We were working to get you to your destination as safely as possible. As the snow continues, plan to leave your car at home and take the TTC. Service changes: https://t.co/H7UWzexXgI #IN THE STORM pic.twitter.com/tA4sw4jpi7 –@TTChelps

TTC cancels subway closures, adds buses

TheTTC said it is canceling a planned weekend subway shutdown on Line 3 and adding 50 buses on Fridays and Saturdays on 11 routes that see heavy weekend riders.

The roads are mainly in Scarborough, the west end of Toronto and North York. Corridors include Jane Street, Finch AvenueWest, DufferinStreet, Lawrence Avenue East and West, and Markham Road.

The TTC said it took 41 bus stops out of service Friday afternoon. There is a complete list here.

Shuttle buses are now running on Route 3, Scarborough SRT.

The TTC is also doing the following:

Anti-icing and snow clearing protocols are in place on all bus, tram and subway divisions.

Some subway trains will be stored in tunnels along the main lines to avoid problems arising from the yards

The overhead tram network and vehicles have been treated with an anti-freeze application.

Private contractor tow trucks are ready to help with any stranded vehicles, and the TTC’s fleet of snow removal equipment will be deployed if needed.

Crews on standby to clear streets, city says

Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie said Friday morning that the city is ready to keep about 5,700 kilometers of roads clear of snow.

But as a precaution, residents are encouraged to take public transportation if possible and avoid parking on major streets to make it easier for staff to use snow removal equipment.

“City crews are on standby, ready to clear streets and sidewalks throughout the city to keep residents safe,” she said.

With the winter storm underway, I am asking residents for their patience as crews work to clear snow from our streets, highways, bike lanes and sidewalks. Please drive more slowly and carefully – keeping a safe distance from any snow removal equipment. pic.twitter.com/FqIYlHJL6Q –@McKelvieTO

Crews have already applied liquid salt brine to expressways and priority locations such as bridges, steep hills and priority intersections to prevent ice from forming, she added. The city says it will begin salting once the snow starts to stick to the ground.

The plows will start working if the snow reaches:

Expressways 2.5 centimeters.

Five inches on main roads, transit roads and hilly roads.

Eight inches on residential streets.

Sidewalk and bike lane clearing will begin when snow reaches two inches.

And once the snow stops, the city says it will switch to shoveling and removing snow, a rare but warranted operation when there’s simply too much left on sidewalks and roads after a storm.

“Anticipate this to be a multi-day event,” said Vince Sferrazza, director of operations and maintenance.

“We ask all our residents to be patient, please wait until they can make a 311 request to bring any particular issue to our attention.”

The city will open three warming centers on Friday at 7 p.m., namely Scarborough Civic Center, Mitchell Field Community Center and Cecil Community Center.

The city’s fourth warming center, at Metro Hall, is currently open and daytime drop-in programs are available, the city says.