WVU Mine Rescue Team Wins International Championship





MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The mine rescue team from WVU’s Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources is the champion of the 2023 Intercollegiate Mine Rescue Development Competition. Josh Brady, WVU’s director of mining and industrial extension, said they competed last month in Colorado against teams from other states, Canada and Germany. “We try to stay really humble; we try to keep everybody very grounded,” Brady said. “But right now, on the east coast, we’ve won eight in a row and we decided to cross the Mississippi and compete in this international deal.” The competition was divided into four categories. First, a team mine rescue exercise was held where students had to race underground at the Edgar Experimental Mine responding to an unknown disaster. Neither team knows the scenario until they enter the mine to assess the situation. “Whether or not they’re going to hide under a piece of equipment that they have to lift, whether it’s a person or a mannequin, a 200-pound person, by the way, is hanging two and a half stories in the air, and they have to use the rope rescue with high angle, we don’t know that until we go in,” Brady said. The last three categories are troubleshooting, two types of breathing apparatus, and first aid. “They’re using their skill set, what they learn in school and what they learn with us, and they put it into play, and you’re on time,” Brady said. “You either do it right or you don’t win.” Students on the WVU Mine Rescue Team include mining and civil engineering majors Joshua Riffle, Megan Sibley and Brian Welsh; mining engineering majors Dawson Apple, Dylan Shilling and Justin Waybright; Biology major Troy Whiton; and geology major Thomas Spotloe. Students participate in the program on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, starting at 6 a.m. “I work a lot with them to look people in the eye, shake hands, be kind and say thank you, and I think we’re doing that as we’re winning these races,” Brady said. Brady said they have always served and will continue to serve West Virginia mining companies, but have expanded the program to help all types of mining companies nationwide. “It’s a standout on their resume that they have this ability with mining companies,” Brady said. “And let’s be real, coal mining in the state of West Virginia is the backbone of who we are, and I’ve said over and over that we take this very personally.” Brady said the trip to Colorado would not have been possible without the support of Bob Huggins Fish Fry.

