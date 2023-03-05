UN delegates reach historic agreement to protect marine biodiversity in international waters





This action is one victory for multilateralism and for global efforts to counter the destructive trends facing ocean health, now and for generations to come, the UN chief said in a statement released by his spokesman late on Saturday evening, just hours after after the agreement was reached at the UN headquarters in New York, where difficult negotiations for the draft treaty have been in process for the last two weeks. Agreement reached by delegates of the Intergovernmental Conference on Marine Biodiversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction, better known by its acronym BBNJit is the culmination of UN-brokered talks that began in 2004. Now referred to as the High Seas Treaty, the legal framework would place 30 percent of the world’s oceans in protected areas, invest more money in marine conservation and cover access to and use of marine genetic resources. Through his spokesman, Mr. Guterres said the treaty is essential for addressing the triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution. It is also vital to achieving ocean-related goals and objectives 2030 Agenda for Sustainable DevelopmentAND Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Frameworksaid the statement, referring to the so-called 30×30 pledge to protect a third of the world’s biodiversity on land and sea by 2030, made by a historic UN conference in Montreal last December. Noting that the BBNJ decision is based on the legacy of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the Secretary-General commended all parties for their ambition, flexibility and tenacity and saluted Ambassador Rena Lee, of Singapore, for her leadership and commitment. Ladies and gentleman, the ship has reached the shore, said Mrs. Lee last night, announcing the deal to a standing ovation in the boardroom. Delegations will meet later to formally approve the text. The statement issued by the UN spokesperson said that the Secretary-General also recognizes the critical support of non-governmental organizations, civil society, academic institutions and the scientific community. He looks forward to continuing to work with all parties to ensure a healthier, more resilient and more productive ocean, benefiting current and future generations, the statement concluded. Reacting on Twitter, Csaba Krsi, President of the 77thth session of the UN General Assembly, also congratulated the delegates and Mrs. Lee for reaching consensus on a global legal framework for the high seas. This is a great success for multilateralism. An example of the transformation our world needs and the people we serve demand, he added.

