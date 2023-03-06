Should You Be Investigating Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) at $91.66?

International Masonic Corporation ( NYSE:DOOR ), may not be a huge stock, but with a significant share price increase of over 20% in the past two months on the NYSE. As a mid-cap stock with high analyst coverage, you can assume that any recent changes in the company’s outlook are already priced into the stock. However, can the stock still trade at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a closer look at the International Freemasonry’s assessment and perspective to determine if there is still a viable option.

What is the opportunity at Masonite International?

Great news for investors Masonite International is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $116.26, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a possible opportunity to buy low. However, given that Masonite International’s stock is quite volatile (ie its price movements are magnified compared to the rest of the market), this could mean that the price could go lower, giving us an opportunity other to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator of stock price volatility.

What does the future of Masonite International look like?

Future perspective is an important aspect when looking to buy a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it is the intrinsic value relative to the price that matters most, a more compelling investment thesis would be the high upside potential at a cheap price. However, with negative earnings growth of -0.3% expected over the next two years, near-term growth certainly does not appear to be a driver for a buy decision on Masonite International. This security tilts the risk-return scale toward higher risk.

What does this mean for you?

Are you a shareholder? Although DOOR is currently undervalued, the downside outlook brings some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you consider whether you want to increase your portfolio’s exposure to DOOR, or whether diversifying into another stock might be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been eyeing DOOR for a while but are hesitant to take the plunge, I recommend digging deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a good time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative future growth prospects.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analyzing a stock, it’s worth mentioning the risks involved. You will be interested to know that we have found 1 warning sign for Masonite International and you will want to know about it.

What are the risks and opportunities? Masonite International ?

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. Show more See the full analysis AWARDS Trading at 21.2% below our estimate of its fair value

Earnings are expected to grow by 12.83% per year

Earnings rose 125.3% over the past year The Risks See all risks and rewards

