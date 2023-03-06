For years, the Food and Drug Administration has defended its efforts to intercept prescription drugs coming in from overseas in the mail as needed to keep out dangerous opioids, including fentanyl.

The pharmaceutical industry often cites such concerns in its battle to thwart numerous proposals in Washington to allow Americans to buy drugs from Canada and other countries where prices are almost always much lower.

But agency records from recent years of seizing packages containing drugs arriving through international mail provide scant evidence that a significant number of opioids enter that way. In the two years for which KHN received data from the agency, only a small portion of the drugs inspected contained opioids.

The vast majority were non-controlled prescription drugs that people ordered, apparently because they can’t afford the prices at home.

The FDA still bans those drugs because they lack American labeling and packaging, which federal authorities say ensures they are made under U.S. oversight and tracking.

The FDA said it found 33 packages of opioids and no fentanyl mailed in 2022 out of nearly 53,000 drug shipments that its inspectors examined at international mail facilities. This is about 0.06% of the packets examined.

According to a detailed summary of drugs intercepted in 2020, most of what was seized and most often destroyed were pharmaceuticals. The #1 item was cheap erectile dysfunction pills, like generic Viagra. But there were also drugs prescribed to treat asthma, diabetes, cancer and HIV.

FDA spokesman Devin Koontz said the numbers don’t reflect the full picture because U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the primary inspector at postal facilities.

But data obtained by the customs agency show it also found few opioids: Of the more than 30,000 drugs it seized in 2022 at international mail facilities, only 111 were fentanyl and 116 were other opioids.

On average, Americans pay more than double the price for the same drugs as people in other countries. In the survey, 7% of American adults say they don’t take their medicine because they can’t afford it. About 8% admit that they or someone else in their family has ordered medicine from abroad to save money, although it is technically illegal in most cases. At least four states Florida, Colorado, New Hampshire and New Mexico have proposed programs that would allow residents to import drugs from Canada.

While the FDA has found only a relatively small number of opioids, including fentanyl, in international mail, Congress gave the agency a total of $10 million in 2022 and 2023 to expand efforts to stop shipments of opioids and other illegal drugs. unapproved.

The additional staff coupled with improved analytical technology and data analytics techniques will allow us to not only examine more packages, but also increase our targeting capabilities to ensure we are examining packages with a probability of high enough to contain offending products, said Dan Solis, assistant commissioner for imports. operations at FDA.

But drug import advocates worry that increased inspections targeting opioids will result in more uncontrolled substances being blocked in the mail.

The FDA continues to demand more and more taxpayer money to stop fentanyl and opioids from international mail facilities, but appears to be using that money to reject and destroy an increasing number of regular international orders of prescription drugs. said Gabe Levitt, president of PharmacyChecker. .com, which accredits foreign online pharmacies that sell drugs to customers in the US and around the world. The argument that importing drugs will fuel the opioid crisis makes no sense.

The country’s fentanyl importation crisis should not be confused with safe personal drug importation, Levitt said.

He wasn’t surprised by the low number of opioids being sent through the mail: In 2022, an organization he runs called Prescription Justice obtained FDA data for 2020 through a Freedom of Information Act request. It indicated that FDA inspectors intercepted 214 packages with opioids and no fentanyl out of approximately 50,000 drug shipments. In contrast, they found nearly 12,000 packages containing erectile dysfunction pills. They also seized thousands of packages containing prescription drugs to treat a range of other conditions.

Over 90% of drugs found in international mail facilities are destroyed or denied entry into the United States, FDA officials said.

In 2019, one FDA protected document agencies’ efforts to stop fentanyl from entering the United States through the mail amid efforts to stop other illegal drugs.

A narcotics-detecting dog alerts a U.S. customs officer to a package containing a narcotic substance at the International Mail facility in Chicago in 2017. US Customs and Border Protection

Levitt was pleased that Congress in December added language to a federal spending bill that he said would refocus FDA mail inspections. He said FDA’s efforts at International Mail Facilities should be focused on preventing controlled, counterfeit or otherwise dangerous pharmaceutical products from entering the United States. Further, the funds made available in this law must give priority to cases in which importation poses a significant threat to public health.

Levitt said the language should shift the FDA from banning shipments containing drugs for cancer, heart disease and erectile dysfunction to blocking controlled substances, including opioids.

But the FDA’s Koontz said the language won’t change the type of drugs FDA inspectors review, because every drug is potentially dangerous. Importing drugs from abroad simply to save costs is not a good enough reason to expose oneself to additional risks, he said. The medicine might be good, but we don’t know, so we assume it isn’t.

He said even drugs that are made in the same manufacturing facilities as drugs intended for sale in the United States can be dangerous because they lack the American labeling and packaging that ensures they are properly made and handled within the U.S. supply chain. USA.

FDA officials say drugs purchased from foreign pharmacies are 10 times more likely to be counterfeit than drugs sold in the United States.

To support this claim, it cites the FDA congressional testimony by a former agency official in 2005 who while working for a research institute funded by the drug industry said that between 8% and 10% of the global drug supply chain is counterfeit.

The FDA said it has no data to show which drugs it finds to be unsafely counterfeit and which drugs do not have proper labeling or packaging. U.S. Customs and Border Protection records show that, among the more than 30,000 drugs it inspected in 2022, it found 365 counterfeit.

Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, the trade group for the industry, funds a nonprofit advocacy organization called the Partnership for Safer Medicines, which has developed media campaigns to oppose efforts to import the drug on the grounds that it would exacerbate the fentanyl epidemic.

Shabbir Safdar, the executive director of the Partnership for Safe Medicines, a group funded by US pharmaceutical manufacturers, said he was surprised that the amount of fentanyl and opioids found by customs and FDA inspectors in the mail was so low. He said that historically it has been a problem, but he could not provide evidence for this claim.

He said federal agencies aren’t inspecting enough packages to get the full picture. With limited resources we can be cheated by smugglers, he said. We have to inspect 50,000 proper packages every year.

For decades, millions of Americans looking to save money have purchased drugs from foreign pharmacies, with most sales made online. Although the FDA says people are not allowed to bring prescription drugs into the United States except in rare cases, dozens of cities, county governments and school districts help their employees buy drugs from abroad.

The Trump administration said in 2020 that the drugs could be safely imported and opened the door for states to apply to the FDA to start import programs. But the Biden administration has yet to approve any.

A federal judge in February dismissed a lawsuit filed by PhRMA and the Partnership for Safe Medicines to block the federal drug import program, saying it’s not clear when, if ever, the federal government will approve any state programs.

Levitt and other import advocates say the process is often safe in large part because drugs sold to people with valid prescriptions through international mail are FDA-approved drugs with different labeling than those found in American pharmacies, or foreign versions. of FDA-approved drugs made in the same facilities as drugs sold in the US or similarly regulated facilities. Most of the drugs sold in American pharmacies are already manufactured abroad.

Because of the large volume of mail, even though the FDA has increased staffing at postal facilities in recent years, the agency can physically inspect less than 1% of packages that are supposed to contain drugs, FDA officials said.

Solis said the agency is targeting its efforts to stop packages from countries it believes counterfeit or illegal drugs are most likely to come from.

Import advocates say efforts to block it protect pharmaceutical industry profits and hurt American residents struggling to afford their drugs.

“We’ve never seen a rush of deaths or harm from prescription drugs that people bring across the border from vetted pharmacies because these are the same drugs that people buy in American pharmacies,” said Alex Lawson, executive director of Social Security Jobs, which protects the lowest drug prices. The pharmaceutical industry is using the FDA to protect their pricing monopoly to keep their prices high.

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Along with Policy Analysis and Survey, KHN is one of the three main operational programs in KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is a non-profit organization equipped to provide information on health issues to the nation.

