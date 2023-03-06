This fund is beating the S&P 500 by focusing on international stocks

A fund once run by a big investor known for finding opportunities in distressed assets is beating the market, but with a somewhat different focus. The Third Way Value Fund (TVFVX) outperformed the S&P 500 in 2022, rising 11.2% while the broad market index fell 19.4%. The fund is crushing the S&P 500 once again in 2023 by 15% versus the index’s roughly 5.4% gain as the market enters the third month of what’s shaping up to be another volatile year. TVFVX .SPX YTD Mountain Fund Outperforms S&P 500 The fund, which has a fee of 1.45% and minimum initial investment of $2,500 for its investor class, increasingly moved away from distressed assets as an environment with low interest rates cooling the market. Instead, the fund’s three-decade-old leadership has been scouring the globe for cheap assets that others have overlooked. “If you’re a contrarian investor and an opportunistic investor, the bigger and broader your universe of investments where your mandate is, the better,” said Matt Fine, the fund’s portfolio manager since 2017. You have to go through situations where people have become very pessimistic or fearful and are basically running in the other direction,” he said. His job? Finding “assets that have stable, or even increasing, value, and finding those businesses within companies that are well-funded enough to weather whatever difficulties they’re going through.” ‘Go where the opportunities are’ Fine said that can happen by looking at country and industry trends. At the country level, he said that his team has had its eyes on the United Kingdom since it left the European Union in 2020 in a move dubbed “Brexit,” given the resulting deterioration for companies in the country and the British pound. It could also happen in an industry. Fi we point to copper, as an example, noting how it has become increasingly sought after, while at the same time becoming scarcer. Capstone Copper, a Vancouver-based coal mining company traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange, is the fourth-largest of the fund’s 32 total holdings, accounting for about 5% at the end of 2022. The stock lost 11.5% in 2022 , before rising just over 40% in 2023. International markets have become increasingly attractive over the past year as investors frustrated by a year-to-date decline in US stocks and bonds and a rising dollar looked elsewhere for safety. But international stocks also come with unique risks, such as war or natural disaster, which can affect assets based in these typically smaller markets. US-based companies accounted for just under a quarter of the total portfolio at the end of 2022. Germany followed with just over 12%. The United Kingdom, Canada and Singapore rounded out the top five with single-digit percentages. Inside the U.S., Fine said the firm’s aversion to high growth as deep value, long-term investors helped energy outperform as tech stocks fell last year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has lost 33.1% in 2022 as investors in U.S. stocks switched from growth names due to their historically poor performance during periods of elevated interest rates. “In my view, the fact that a lot of high-cap, super-expensive, growth-oriented companies have fallen in value doesn’t really change the overall landscape with the opportunity set in my mind,” he said. “These weren’t things of interest to us in the first place, and they still aren’t.” Meanwhile, the U.S. companies the firm has hedged bets on have been circling the broader market. Tidewater, the New York Stock Exchange-listed offshore energy company, gained 244% in 2022 and is up 34% this year. The fund uses cash holdings in a market where it sees little opportunity. While the amount of cash increased between the third and fourth quarters of 2022, Fine said this was the result of a reduction in well-performing assets and not because his team saw a lack of investment opportunities. He said those proceeds are likely to be reinvested in stocks that they see fit the fund’s mandate in the near future. Fine said his team is ultimately looking for assets that they see as cheap, regardless of where they are located. But he said his team typically finds more attractive opportunities outside the U.S., which has partly contributed to the fund’s departure from U.S. stocks over time. He said these opportunities are not typically available in large-cap companies. The fund had just over 40% and 30% of its holdings in small-cap and mid-cap companies, respectively, at the end of 2022. That compares with 27.9% in large-cap stocks. Less than 1% of its holdings were microcap companies. “You want to be able to go where the opportunities are,” he said. “What you need, I think, is experience and being able to be opportunistic globally. Experience really helps, so doing that in developed and emerging markets globally for 23 years makes a big difference.” ‘We can compete’ Part of this also stems from the changing of the guard and the changing US economic backdrop. Fine joined the firm fresh out of Hamilton College, but knew he wanted to be an investor long ago. “I was sometimes the kid in my parents’ basement, on the computer, trading stocks, having no idea what I was doing,” he said. He began his career in the late 1990s and saw the dot-com bubble burst as the new century began. Fine said the movements of the US stock market over the past year are remarkably similar. “There’s a saying that history rhymes but doesn’t repeat itself,” Fine said. “This is as close to a repeat as I ever thought I’d see.” “We’re experiencing the collapse of something remarkably similar to that, where people just left and there’s just not a lot of fundamental analysis being done,” he added. “There hasn’t been a lot of valuation work done. People haven’t seemed to care for a long period of time until recently what they pay for security prices, and what you pay has a big impact on what your return is going to be.” When Fine joined the firm as a new hire, he was tipped to approach Marty Whitman, founder and co-chief investment officer of Third Avenue Management, who was previously known for his work in the distressed and restructuring space. You have to go through situations where people have become very pessimistic or fearful and are basically running in the other direction. Portfolio manager Matt Fine Fine was able to work under Whitman and eventually take over the value fund, which is one of the first the firm created, in 2017, a year before Whitman died. Investors who put $10,000 into the fund at its inception in 1990 would have seen $240,552 by the end of 2022, amounting to an annualized return of about 10.4%, according to the company. Over the past decade, Fine said the fund has increasingly moved away from the troubled market as the era of lower interest rates cooled investment opportunities in the space. But now, at a time when interest rates are rising again, Fine said the fund is likely to stay focused on its current global mandate rather than return to what was its founding manager’s bread and butter. He sees his team’s focus on smaller-cap, downside, global equities paired with a contrarian approach and a long-term, value-focused view as unique at a time of increased indexing and a focus on growth stocks. “There’s been a lot of global public equity markets left uncovered, left in the hands of people like us, and it hasn’t been particularly competitive in recent years, which is why we’ve been able to succeed from the prospect of getting back to the way we are,” he said. “I think we’re pretty good at it. I think we can compete.”