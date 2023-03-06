Odermatt wins Super-G World Cup, secures discipline title





ASPEN, Colo. (AP) Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt wrapped up another super-G World Cup title by winning the race in Aspen on Sunday with a smooth ride on a challenging course. Odermatt has been dominant all season in super-G, taking five of the seven World Cup races. He finished on the podium in the other two races as well. The 25-year-old Odermatt cruised down the hill in a time of 1 minute, 6.80 seconds to hold off Germany’s Andreas Sander by 0.05 seconds. Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde finished third a day after winning his second straight downhill World Cup title . After the race, Kilde went to the leader’s box to congratulate Odermatt on his achievement. Odermatt also moved a step closer to securing his second successive World Cup title. The sixth skier to take the course, Odermatt made it look easy as he breezed through the course’s tricky set. He became the first ski racer to capture at least five World Cup super-G events in the same season. It was a perfect super-G season from the first race until now, Odermatt said in a post-race interview. Sander climbed onto a World Cup podium for the first time in his career. He took second in a downhill race at the 2021 world championships. The demanding course led to 16 runners recording a non-finishing DNF. But there were also plenty of runners who lifted the leaders from late starting positions. Liechtenstein’s Nico Gauer started 53rd and moved up to sixth. He finished just 0.65 seconds behind Odermatts’ winning time. Americans Jared Goldberg and Erik Arvidsson also went late and found speed along the course as well, as they finished tied for 14th. Goldberg was the 45th runner of the day and Arvidsson started 52nd. It was a tough weekend in Aspen for Norway’s Adrian Smiseth Sejersted. He was in line for his first downhill World Cup win before it was cancelled Friday due to worsening weather after 24 competitors raced. The race had to pass 30 competitors to become official. Sejersted did not complete the second downhill on Saturday or the super-G on Sunday. ___ Ski AP: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

