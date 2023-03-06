International
New study reveals the source of toothed whale sounds
Hundreds of feet below the ocean’s surface, and in complete darkness, a lone not-so-silent sperm whale stalks its prey.
Sperm whales, like other toothed whales, rely on echolocation to navigate and find food in deep, dark marine environments. The strategy depends on their ability to produce short, rapid ultrasonic echolocation clicks, which for some species exceed 200 decibels in volume, just short of some of the loudest sounds ever recorded by humans.
According to a new study, toothed whales, or odontocetes, produce these powerful clicks, as well as a diverse repertoire of other lower-frequency sounds, using a special structure in their nasal passages. They do this in a way that is remarkably similar to how land animals use the larynx or syrinx to communicate.
The research, led by Peter Madsen, a biologist at Aarhus University in Denmark, also reveals that these whales use three different vocal registers, analogous to humans’ use of the vocal flush, chest register or normal speaking voice, and falsetto. to generate radically different tones used for echolocation and vocal communication.
of discoverywhich describe and characterize the new vocal abilities of the odontocete in unprecedented detail, were published in the March 3 issue of science. The research team also discussed the study at a press conference in 2023 AAAS Annual Meeting.
Finding the source of a toothed whale’s sound
Odontocetes, a group of echolocating toothed whales that includes sperm whales, orcas, dolphins and porpoises, have remarkable vocal abilities. Not only do their echolocation clicks enable them to survive in the murky depths of the ocean, but these whales are also able to produce an acoustically rich collection of softer, lower-frequency grunts, burps, and whistles. used to compose complex vocalizations for social communication.
These sounds are thought to be created through an airflow-driven sound source called “phonic lips” located on the whale’s nose.
How whales can make such complex sounds, especially their clicks created at depths exceeding 1,000 meters below the surface with depressurized lungs and minimal respiratory air volume, has remained largely unknown.
In a study that spanned more than a decade, Madsen and researchers solved this mystery.
Using a combination of live animal imaging and audio recording of wild and trained whales, as well as new laboratory experiments on animals that had died in the wild, researchers discovered that when whales dive deeply, air from the lungs is compressed into a small. muscular sac inside the mouth. To make a series of rapid clicks, short bursts of air lasting only about a millisecond are passed through the whale’s nasal passages and across the phonic lips, causing them to smack together.
This airflow-based sound production is functionally analogous to how the human voice box or larynx works and is similar to the syrinx of birds.
However, where laryngeal sound would be impeded by pressure and lack of air volume at depth, these animals often rapidly release pressurized air through the nasal passage and into the vocal folds allowing them to generate powerful clicking sounds, while also enabling a wide range of other sounds. sounds for communication.
From Vocal Fry to Falsetto
Like humans, researchers found that toothed whales use distinct vocal registers to create their various sounds.
In humans, a vocal register is a range of tones produced by a particular vibrational pattern of the vocal folds in the larynx. These include chest register (normal speaking voice), vocal flush (a low squeaky voice) and falsetto.
Researchers show that whales use similar registers when making sounds for different functions. For example, the vocal register of blowing is used to produce echolocation clicks, while falsetto is used in louder whistles for social communication.
So far, voice recordings have only been confirmed in humans and crows.
“Understanding how [whales] make these sounds in the nose, we hope that in the future we will also understand what the limitations are to their sound production, which in turn will allow us to understand to what degree animals can call louder or differently in the face of increased anthropogenic noise in the sea,” said Coen Elemans, a researcher at the University of Southern Denmark and co-author of the study.
“Ultimately, this will allow us to be better neighbors underwater.”
