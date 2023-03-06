No more excuses; Guterres calls for a revolution in support to help the world’s least developed countries

Three years after the world began its epic war against COVID 19less developed countries (LDC) already facing severe structural obstacles to sustainable development and highly vulnerable to economic and environmental shocks, have found themselves caught between a wave of rising crisis, insecurity, climate chaos and profound global injustice.

Systems are stretched or non-existent from health and education to social protection, infrastructure and job creation. And it’s only getting worse, Secretary General Antonio Guterres said at the UN’s Fifth Conference on Least Developed Countries, known asLDC5which will take place in the capital of Qatar from March 5 to 9.

He said the global financial system, created by rich countries to serve their interests, is extremely unfair to LDCs, who have to pay interest rates that can be eight times higher than those in developed places. Today, 25 developing economies are spending over 20 percent of government revenue on debt service alone, the UN chief said.

Faced with such profound challenges, the UN chief stated that LDCs need a revolution of support in three key areas.

No more excuses

First, he said the world’s most vulnerable countries, which have been given the worst deals, urgently need support to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This includes providing at least $500 billion a year to developing countries, as well as 0.15 to 0.20 percent of GNI for official development assistance (Commerce) from developed countries. In addition, international efforts should be made to prevent fiscal evasion and illicit financial flows.

There are no more excuses, stressed the General Secretary. I call on development partners to support the implementation of these results and the achievement of the objectives of the DPoA, he said, referring to the history Doha Program of Actionwhich is the blueprint for engagement and renewed engagement between LDCs and their development partners, including the private sector, civil society and governments at all levels.

A new Bretton Woods moment

Second, the UN chief said, it would be necessary to reform the global financial system through a new Bretton Woods moment.

This includes expanding contingency financing and integrating disaster and pandemic clauses into debt instruments, he said. Multilateral development banks need to transform their business models to attract greater flows of private finance to LDCs.

He added: We need to find new, common-sense ways to measure countries’ economies, such as lending criteria that go beyond gross domestic product.

Evolution in climate support

LDCs are particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change despite contributing only a small amount of greenhouse gases.

To provide the necessary support, Mr. Guterres urged developed countries to fulfill them We promise 100 billion dollars for developing countries, simplifying access to climate finance, operationalizing the loss and damage fund, twinning adaptation finance, supplementing the UN-backed fund Green Climate Fund and provide early warning systems to every person in the world within five years.

With these and other vital goals in mind, the Secretary-General told delegates that he will host a Climate Ambition Summit at UN headquarters in September to move from words to action and deliver climate justice for those who are on the front line of the crisis.

No more broken promises

The era of broken promises must end now, the UN chief stressed. Let’s put the needs of less developed countries where they belong. The first in our plans. First in our priorities. And first in our investments.

Since the onset of COVID-19, the 46 LDCs have suffered from insufficient resources to combat the pandemic and spiraling debt that has hindered their development progress. Despite major efforts to address these circumstances, one in three people in LDCs lives in extreme poverty.

I believe that we all want to fulfill our promise of achieving Agenda 2030 and transforming the economies of LDCs, said Csaba Krsi, president of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in his address to world leaders.

He added: For this to happen, it is imperative that countries feel real ownership of the DPoA. Development partners must ensure that promises to help LDCs overcome their vulnerabilities are fulfilled.

Real partnerships are needed

If we strengthen real partnerships and use technology and innovation, continued the President of the Assembly, our goals can still be reached by 2030, which will require high-impact decisions and transformative actions.

This will include focusing on what international financial institutions should focus on, measuring wealth and sustainable development, supporting science in decision-making, mobilizing solidarity, improving governance standards and understanding the global common good.

This progress will not be easy, but I honestly do not see a better alternative for humanity, said Mr. Chris.

Commitment of the host country

The LDC5 plenary opening was chaired by Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, who announced a financial contribution of $60 million for the implementation of the DPoA.

The Gulf state leader reiterated the need for international solidarity in combating crises around the world.

Rich and developed countries have a moral obligation to contribute more to help less developed countries to overcome the global challenges we are facing now, the Emiri noted.

With the debt crisis a key issue for officials attending the LDC5, he called for attention to its impact on less developed countries.

I urge development partners to follow Qatar’s example and take the initiative to support the implementation of the Doha Program of Action as part of our humanitarian and development obligations to the peoples of the least developed countries, he said.

The President of Trkiye, the host country of the previous UN conference in 2011, and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh also directed at the plenary opening.

Over the next few days, more than 130 world leaders and heads of delegation will take the floor during the general debate to exchange views on how to collectively address common challenges and find meaningful solutions for LDCs.

Marking 50 years of struggle and success

Shortly after the launch, a commemorative ceremony was held at the Qatar National Conference Center to celebrate the achievements since the creation of the LDC category in 1971 and to renew the commitment to take the 46 currently listed LDCs on a transformative journey towards growth fast economic and sustainable. development.

Efforts by the UN systems to reverse the growing marginalization of LDCs in the global economy and put them on a path to sustainable growth and development date back to the 1960s. Since then, the UN has paying special attention to LDCs, recognizing them as the most vulnerable in the international community.

By periodically identifying LDCs and highlighting their structural challenges, the United Nations sends a strong signal to the international community about the need for special concessions in support of LDCs.

The story of LDCs is not only a difficult one. It is also a story of human endeavor through adversity. Struggle and succeed, against the odds, said Rabab Fatima, UN High Representative for Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States (UN-OHRLLS).

By implementing the DPoA, we can do more for those chances as well; to give equal opportunities to all; and to make it easier to achieve success, explained Mrs. Fatima, who is also the Secretary General of the LDC5 Conference.

LDC5, she continued, provided a wonderful opportunity to make the goals of the action plan achievable. Let’s seize the whole moment and start that journey, right now, here in Doha. A journey from potential to prosperity.

The event also featured musicians from Yemen and Nigeria, as well as dancers from Tanzania, who presented their cultural performances, showcasing the diversity and vitality of LDCs.

Over the next five days in Doha, around 5,000 representatives from governments, the private sector, civil society organizations, parliamentarians and youth will assess the implementation of the Istanbul Program of Action, adopted at an earlier UN conference in Turkey. in 2011, and additional international support and action will be mobilized for the world’s 46 least developed countries.

South-South cooperation for the development of LDCs

The catalytic power of South-South cooperation which refers to technical cooperation between developing countries in the Global South to enable transformative development in LDCs was celebrated today on the margins of the Conference.

Two new projectsin Uganda and Gambia, with a joint value of 3 million dollars, supported by India, Brazil, South Africa Facility for Poverty and Hunger Alleviation (IBSA Fund), were announced.

In Uganda, the Karamoja Women-Led Large-Scale Cereals, Legumes and Oilseeds Farming Project will support the Ugandan government to address chronic food insecurity in the Karamoja region in a sustainable manner by empowering women and youth through agro – industry.

In The Gambia, the Improved Vegetable Production and Processing Project for Rural Women and Youth will aim to improve food security and livelihoods for women and youth through improved agricultural practices and irrigation structures.

The Gambia has been a strong advocate of South-South cooperation because we know firsthand the impact these projects have on vulnerable communities. The project we are launching today will empower women and youth to produce more and better food, thereby improving nutrition and food security in our country, said Dr. Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of The Gambia.

Established in 2004, the IBSA Fund has supported 22 projects in 20 LDCs, representing more than 62 percent of its total resources. UN Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC) financially manages and supports the implementation of trust funds that facilitate cooperation and piloting of South-South initiatives around the world and serves as Trust Fund Manager and IBSA Fund Board Secretariat.

The rich portfolio of South-South cooperation projects presented today is a testament to the transformative impact that can be achieved when developing countries work together and in partnership with the United Nations system. Dima Al-Khatib, Director of UNOSSC said UN news.

She added: We believe in the potential of South-South cooperation and its ability to change the game for LDCs.