Senators will launch the bill that will help ban or ban foreign technology like TikTok

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., said Sunday that he is introducing a broad bipartisan bill this week that would outline an approach to banning or banning foreign technology such as the popular app of sharing TikTok videos.

TikTok is a short-form video platform used by more than 100 million Americans. Data privacy concerns have swirled around the app because of its privately held parent company ByteDance, which is based in China.

Warner said he is working on the bill with Sen. John Thune, RS.D., adding that he is concerned about the type of content Americans are seeing on TikTok.

“They’re taking data from Americans, not keeping it safe, but what worries me the most about TikTok is that it could be a propaganda tool,” he told “Fox News Sunday.”

Warner’s legislation comes after the House Foreign Affairs Committee voted Wednesday to advance a bill that would give President Joe Biden the authority to ban TikTok. The bill passed the Republican-controlled committee 24-16 along party lines, with unanimous GOP support and no Democratic votes.

But even with the legislation that went before the committee last week, lawmakers have a long way to go before any real bans are implemented.

Assuming the bill passes the Republican-controlled House, the Democratic-dominated Senate will have to pass a version of it, which will be a challenge based on opposition already voiced by some Democrats. If it were to pass the Senate, Biden would still have to decide whether to veto it or sign it.

TikTok is no stranger to challenges from US officials, as former President Donald Trump declared his intention to ban the app by executive action in 2020. Congress banned TikTok from government equipment as part of bipartisan spending bills in December, some governors have removed the app from state computer networks, including public universities, and Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., renewed calls for a full statewide ban in January.