DVIDS – News – African Alumni Symposium 23 concludes with Hall of Fame induction for International Fellows





CARLISLE, Penn. Two African army officers joined the ranks of the International Fellows College of Army War Hall of Fame, culminating the week-long African Alumni Symposium. Commander of the Army War College Maj. General. David C. Hill accepted Lt. Col. David C. Hill. General. Sitali Alibuzwi from Zambia and Maj. General. Joseph Seelo from Botswana is the 74th and 75th member of the AWC IFHOF. Alibuzwi and Seelo both graduated from the Army War College in The event concluded the African Alumni Symposium. The symposium is an annual US Africa Command event that brings together African graduates from US schools of military education. Every three years, the Army takes its turn to host African graduates of the Army War College. Senior officials from 19 African countries and the US participated in discussions on this year’s theme of Building Cooperative Security. Discussions covered topics that included developing the next generation of African leadership, addressing violent extremism across the continent, building the capacity of partners to enhance security and protecting civilians in military operations. Through this exchange of ideas and discussion, participants had the opportunity to learn from each other’s different approaches to similar challenges and consider them for improvement, said Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, commanding general of the Army’s Task Force Southern Europe American. Africa. “Strong partnerships and lasting commitments built over time support well-trained and disciplined ground forces that contribute to a secure and stable environment where development can thrive,” Wasmund said. “African nations, the United States and the world benefit from a secure, stable and prosperous African continent.” I recommend that this continue, said Ghanaian Army Brig. General Frederik Ntiri, Deputy Commandant of the Ghana Military Academy. Ntiri said he most enjoyed the keynote discussions where participants freely discussed security issues facing nations in Africa. You get the opportunity to learn from people with different views. It’s a great opportunity to come here and interact. Togo Army Lt. Col. Samah Soussou, AWC Class of 2020, said he appreciated the opportunity to reunite with classmates and fellow graduates. He said he most enjoyed the opportunity to have a dialogue focused on security issues related to Africa. I am very happy to be back here, he said. It was useful for us to come together to discuss security issues and threats in Africa. Soussou said future iterations of the symposium should consider how African militaries contribute to global security. Why not have some discussions beyond Africa? said Soussou. Over the course of several months, staff members from U.S. Army Task Force Southern Europe, Africa Vicenza, Italy, worked closely with the Army War College, various National Guard state partnership programs, and dozens of U.S. embassies across Africa. to coordinate the event. Army Task Force Southern Europe, Africa provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa with a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crisis response options in Africa and Europe. SETAF-AF regularly collaborates with African ground forces to build partner capacity on defense and security issues. Full coverage of the African Alumni Symposium is available at https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/AfricanAlumniSymposium. Date of receipt: 03.05.2023 Post date: 03.05.2023 17:21 Story ID: 439736 Location: US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN



