Two International Red Cross workers have been kidnapped in Mali





Two International Committee of the Red Cross workers were abducted in northern Mali on Saturday, the organization said, the latest abduction in the troubled West African nation.

Kidnappings are common in Mali, which has been struggling with a security and political crisis since jihadist and separatist insurgencies erupted in the country’s north in 2012. Jihadists linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group have escalated their operations in central Mali and neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso. Thousands of civilians, police and troops have been killed across the region and more than two million have been displaced from their homes. “We confirm the kidnapping of two of our colleagues this morning,” the ICRC said, adding that the incident took place between Gao and Kidal in the north of the country. The ICRC, which has been in the country for 32 years, reiterated that it is “neutral, independent and impartial” and asked that there be no speculation about the incident “so as not to hinder its resolution”. “The ICRC regrets (the incident) and demands the release of its collaborators,” Aminata Alassane, an ICRC public relations officer, told AFP. The agency’s recently appointed director of operations, Martin Schuepp, visited Mali last year, saying “crime is rife” in the country, which posed a security challenge for the group. “Despite all this, we are doing everything we can to reach those in difficulty, including the most remote areas of the country.” Security issues Insecurity has grown in northern Mali in recent months, with Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga cutting short a visit to the region in February due to security threats. Mali is ruled by a junta that last year forced France to withdraw troops stationed there a decade ago on an anti-jihadist mission. In the absence of French troops, the junta has brought in the Russian group Wagner to augment government forces. Last month, the EU imposed sanctions on the head of Wagner’s forces in Mali, saying they “have been involved in numerous acts of violence and human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings”. With weak government control in some parts of the country, kidnappings have become common, with motives ranging from ransom demands to acts of revenge. In February, a World Health Organization doctor who had been kidnapped in Mali in late January was released. In May, armed men kidnapped three Italians and a Togolese national in a southeastern area of ​​the country. The unrest has spread beyond Mali into neighboring Burkina Faso and Nigeria. In Burkina Faso, an American nun was kidnapped by jihadists last April and released in August. (AFP)

