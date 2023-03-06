Iran makes a comprehensive commitment to cooperate with the IAEA before the board meeting





VIENNA, March 4 (Reuters) – Iran has given sweeping assurances to the U.N. nuclear watchdog that it will finally help a long-stalled investigation into uranium particles found in undeclared locations and even reinstall equipment monitoring removed, the supervisor said on Saturday. The International Atomic Energy Agency and Iran issued a joint statement on the return of IAEA chief Rafael Grossi from a trip to Tehran just two days before a quarterly meeting of the agency’s 35-nation Board of Governors. The statement went into few details, but the possibility of a marked improvement in relations between the two is likely to avert a Western push for another resolution ordering Iran to cooperate, diplomats said. Iran, however, has made similar promises in the past that have delivered little or nothing. “Iran expressed its willingness to provide further information and access to address outstanding safeguards issues,” joint statement said. A confidential IAEA report to member states seen by Reuters said Grossi “looks forward to … the swift and full implementation of the Joint Declaration”. Iran is supposed to provide access to information, locations and people, Grossi told a press conference at Vienna airport shortly after the landing, suggesting a major improvement after years of Iranian acrimony. [1/2]Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi meets with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in Tehran, Iran, March 4, 2023. Iranian President’s Website/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS . Iran would also allow the reinstallation of additional monitoring equipment that was put in place under the 2015 nuclear deal but then removed last year after the deal fell apart after the US pulled out of the deal in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump. Atomic Energy Organization of Iran spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi, however, said Tehran had refused to grant access to the people. “During the two days that Mr. Grossi was in Iran, the issue of access to individuals was never raised,” Kamalvandi told state news agency IRNA, also adding that there had been no agreement regarding the deployment of new cameras in Iran’s nuclear facilities. Follow-up talks in Iran between the IAEA and Iranian officials aimed at working out the details will happen “very, very soon,” Grossi said. Asked if all of those monitoring devices would be reinstalled, Grossi replied, “Yes.” When asked where it would be reinstalled, however, he said only that it would be in a number of locations. Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Louise Heavens and David Holmes Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

