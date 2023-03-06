News Article | World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC)

International
Berlin, Germany: The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has today launched the Hotel Sustainability Basics (Basics) verification scheme. Announced at ITB Berlin, Basics will enable tourist accommodation providers from around the world, regardless of their size, to start their sustainability journey.
The Basics, an industry-wide initiative first launched at the WTTC Global Summit in Manila last year, is a globally recognized and coordinated set of criteria that all hotels must implement as a minimum to promote Responsible and sustainable travel and tourism.
Basics emerged as a result of a clear request from a group of globally influential hotel brands, and while there are a large number of sustainability initiatives, Basics focuses on an accessible starting point. It will encourage all hospitality businesses to start their own sustainability journeys and redefine the non-negotiables of sustainability in the industry.
Consisting of 12 main criteria, the Basics are accessible for all hotels to implement as a minimum. They serve as a stepping stone towards more complex sustainability schemes and even greater sustainability.
The basics have also been recognized by the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance as the starting point for a net positive industry, which announced the latest version of the Road to Net Positive Hospitality.
Verification scheme
To validate the program WTTC partnered with Green Key and SGS to develop a simple online verification system to allow hotels to provide evidence and ensure they are following the Basics.
The verification scheme enables hotels and other tourist accommodation to be formally verified for meeting eight of the 12 criteria in the first year and to demonstrate their commitment to working towards all 12 criteria by the third year.
Together, the criteria ensure that the sector is ecological and adaptable to the changing needs of the planet.
Hotel partners
Six major international hotel groups, collectively representing tens of thousands of sites from around the world, have now joined Basics as inaugural partners. The first hotel groups include well-known brands such as Accor, Jin Jiang International, Louvre Hotels Group, Meliá Hotels International, Meininger and Radisson Hotel Group.
Julia Simpson, President and CEO of WTTC, said “We are incredibly proud to have launched the Hotel Sustainability Essentials certification scheme. The initiative is a response to the sector’s need for a base for hotels and other tourist accommodation to start their sustainability journeys.
“Our research shows that most business owners are aware of their responsibility to the environment, but many sustainability practices, such as water efficiency initiatives, are unclear. The foundations fill the gap by creating that level playing field for the sector.
“It is testament to the need for such a scheme that thousands of hotels from around the world have already signed up to Basics and are starting their verification processes from today.”
Inge Huijbrechts, Global Senior Vice President of Sustainability, Safety and Corporate Communications at Radisson Hotel Group said “Hotel Sustainability Basics is meeting a new and unanswered demand in the hotel industry: to provide a solid, reliable label and clear for e- essential sustainability of the hotel. It is important that we practice responsible travel to preserve the planet and protect communities. With Hotel Sustainability Basics, we offer the traveler a clear sustainable stay option for all types of hotels around the world.
“Radisson Hotel Group is committed to implementing the Hotel Sustainability Fundamentals in all of its 1,100 hotels by 2025. We do this together with our shareholder Jin Jiang International, their subsidiary Louvre Hotel Group and other groups and destinations of major hotels around the world.”
Green Housing Trend Report
WTTC conducted an extensive international benchmarking exercise through the Green Accommodation Trends Report, learning from 27,000 accommodation providers how they are currently coping with the 12 criteria.
Most importantly, this benchmark will allow the WTTC to track the progress of the Bases over time.
Almost 100% of accommodation providers implement at least one initiative to reduce inequality and 96% have adopted linen recycling programs.
The report also showed that many hoteliers are creating sustainable practices, but there is still a way to go before these become commonplace across the sector.
Two-thirds of respondents have already started to eliminate the use of some single-use plastics such as straws and implement other waste reduction initiatives.
The report also highlighted new practices.
Almost half of respondents have replaced small plastic toilet bottles with bulk dispensers and a third now offer vegetarian options for every course in their food and drink offering.
Sector partners
In addition to the Alliance, WTTC partnered with other key industry players, including representatives from Greenview, WTTC hotel members, Expedia, the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC), the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance and Trip.com, as well as certification bodies SGS and Green Key.
Glenn Mandziuk, CEO of the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance said: “We are extremely proud to be working together with the World Travel and Tourism Council to launch the Hotel Sustainability Fundamentals. The Foundation is a key part of the Alliance’s Pathway to Net Positive Hospitality which sets ambitious targets to create a prosperous and responsible global hospitality sector that gives more back to the destination.
“Net Positive hospitality is an incredible goal for us to achieve. Going beyond net zero and contributing to the world’s future is a bold ambition, but I believe the sector can achieve it.”
Randy Durband, CEO of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) said “Hotels around the world must march towards sustainability quickly, but the first step can be the hardest.
“The WTTC Hotel Sustainability Basics provide a great way to understand and take the first steps. With twelve clear actions that align with the eight GTSC Industry Criteria, the Basics are truly an essential part of the journey.”
Jane Sun, Group CEO of Trip.com said “Sustainability is a collective goal. As demand for sustainable options grows, the Trip.com Group will deepen collaboration with our partners, including the WTTC, and empower hotels globally to adopt sustainability best practices.
Destination partners
A number of global tourism destinations have already recognized the power of the Hotel Sustainability Framework and have demonstrated their commitment to ensuring that their hotels implement the Framework.
Azerbaijan was the first destination partner to support the Bases, followed by other supporters such as Belize, Colombia and Mauritius.
Florian Sengstschmid, CEO of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board said “The bases are an important addition to Azerbaijan’s sustainable tourism development strategy. We are committed to prioritizing sustainability throughout the value chain and customer journey.
“We are proud to be a local partner of this initiative and pledge to continue our efforts in promoting responsible tourism practices. Our mission is to care for the country’s intangible and tangible resources for future generations to enjoy, and a tourism industry that benefits both visitors and hosts alike.”
