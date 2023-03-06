‘Creed III’ Knocks Out $100M+ Global Opening – Deadline





Refresh for the latest…: The MGMs Creed III is enjoying a knockout, punch-heavy opening weekend 100.4 million dollars globally. From this, 41.8 million dollars is from 75 international box office markets. Domestically, the Michael B Jordan-directed film opened to a franchise record and the best debut ever for a sports title. Internationally, this is also the biggest opening for the franchise. In comparable markets and using today’s exchange rates, the film is 109% ahead of the original CREED and 25% above Creed II. Even with the historic exchange rate, the Jordan, Jonathan Majors and Tessa Thompson starrer is still ahead of both films (+93%/+18%). The triquel is the first major picture released overseas by Warner Bros. under a multi-year pact it struck with Amazon-owned MGM last August. PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 13: Actor and director Michael B. Jordan attends the “Creed III” photocall at Le Grand Rex on February 13, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images) France, as we reported over the weekend, led the markets and finished with a $7.7 million No. 1 on 633 screens, driven by strong results and pulling ahead of the previous two titles with 73% and 32%, respectively. Jordan also visited Paris’s Le Grand Rex cinema as part of the publicity tour. He followed it up with the European premiere in London in mid-February. of ukwhich bowed Creed III on Friday, it earned $6.1 million at No. 1; 136% over the first CREED and 71% on continuation. With $4.3 million, Germany gave Jordan his 2n.d the biggest main start, back Black Panther. The launch was more than double the previous one CREED titles. Ital ($3.5 million) and Mexico ($3 million), round out the Top 5, both at No. 1 The IMAX-filmed film grossed $9.6 million globally in the format, including $3.1 million overseas. France led the game for IMAX, winning There is no time to die with 10%. In other triple-header news, Disney/Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania saw a 53% contraction from last weekend, taking 22 million dollars in 52 material markets. Cume offshore is now 232.7 million dollars for a global report of 419.5 million dollars. It is still expected to cross $500 million worldwide. Excluding China, AM3 it’s 4% above the original’s offshore cup and 18% below the sequel. The top 5 markets to date are China ($36.9M), UK ($20.7M), Mexico ($16.3M), Korea ($12.3M) and France ($11.2M). Sticking with Disney, Avatar: The Path of Water inhaled another 6.1 million dollars from 52 markets this session. This ends in the open sea 1,611.3 million dollars and global 2.282 billion dollars. Here are the top 5 markets: China ($245.3 million), France ($151.6 million), Germany ($142.7 million), Korea ($107.9 million) and the UK ($92.8 million). MORE…

