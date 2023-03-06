International Academic Assessment Team visits Iraqi universities at the top of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings



News of the Ministry

During a field visit by the International Academic Assessment Team to Iraqi universities that received The Times Higher Education World University Rankings and nominated to compete in the said ranking, which included the Dean of Higher Education and Emerging Technologies in The Queensland Government and former Deputy Chancellor of the Australian Union University, Dr. Talal Youssef, Dean of the College of Engineering and Technology at the Central Australian University of Queensland, Dr. Steve Hall and Head of the Academy, Professor Malayasia, Dr. Jaafar Salih met the specialists of the University of Babylon, which led Iraqi universities in the Times Ranking, and the University of Warith Al-Anbiyaa.

The academic delegation considered that the evaluation criteria related to the context of current and expected future developments in university specialties and related to governance and management, which include academic leadership, structure, employment aspect and professional accreditation requirements, as well as effectiveness of university activities in promoting and providing training opportunities, student success and university enrollment trends, in addition to managing national and international accreditation activities.

The academic experts highlighted with the Presidents and representatives of the two universities a number of accesses, such as international participation, educational and scientific research partnerships, alumni-related activities, promotional and communication activities, scholarships and study awards.

The academic delegation also considered the importance of developing and building a university internationalization strategy according to the requirements responsible for the development of the Iraqi higher education environment at the international level, strengthening the scope of institutional relations and joint programs with international universities and international organizations and encouraging foreign. students will study in Iraqi universities in the light of the initiative of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research of the Study in Iraq project.

It is worth noting that the delegation will conduct intensive visits to a number of Iraqi universities.