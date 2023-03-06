US hosts CSO Summit to protect Philippine marine resources and biodiversity





Manila, March 6, 2023On March 3, the United States government, in partnership with more than sixty civil society organizations (CSOs), convened the first CSO Summit in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan to coordinate actions to conserve and protect marine biodiversity in the coastal areas of the north. Luzon, Mindoro and Palawan facing the South China Sea. United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director Ryan Washburn chaired the CSO Summit during his visit to Palawan from March 1 to 3. This visit highlighted the ongoing commitment of the US governments to support local stakeholders in the conservation of biodiversity and the protection of marine resources from illegal. unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing activities of domestic and foreign fleets. As a steadfast friend, partner, and ally, the United States will continue to collaborate with local stakeholders in the western Philippines to support sustainable fishing practices, strengthen food security, and advance the conservation of marine ecosystems as we work towards achieving our common goal. inclusive growth and a free, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific region, USAID Philippines mission director Washburn said. Palawan 3rd District Representative Edward Hagedorn, USAID Senior Advisor for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEIA) Kathryn Booker-Veloz, and representatives from academia, women’s groups, and indigenous peoples living along the sea coast also participated in the Summit. “We know that protecting and conserving the West Philippine Sea is a herculean task that requires collective, nation-wide action, Rep. Hagedorn said in his remarks. We thank the USAID Fish Right Program for leading this summit and for bringing together representatives from universities, NGOs, municipal fisher organizations, fisher trade associations, the private sector, cooperatives and alliances to prepare a common agenda and plan action for the defense of the West. Philippine Sea resources and addressing food security and livelihood issues. The CSO summit was organized as a follow-up to US Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Palawan in November 2022, where she highlighted the importance of the US-Philippines partnership in creating economic opportunities and protecting coastal ecosystems throughout the region. While in Puerto Princesa City, USAID Philippines Mission Director Washburn and Senior Advisor Booker-Veloz delivered freezers and other fish drying materials worth Php 300,000 ($5,460) to women’s associations in the fishing village of Tagburos . This donation will help the local fishing community to reduce post-harvest losses. The two USAID officials also joined partners from the Gerry Roxas Foundation to award environmental grants worth Php 64 million ($1.2 million) to four local organizations: Nagkakaisang Tribu ng Palawan, Palawan Biodiversity Defenders, World Wide Fund for Nature and Community at the center. Conservation. Through these grants, CSOs will implement Palawan-based projects on biodiversity conservation, wildlife protection, natural resource management and local climate action. Currently, USAID is implementing three biodiversity conservation projects covering Philippine waters in the South China Sea: Fish Right; Sustainable Interventions for Biodiversity, Oceans and Landscapes (SIBOL), and Investing in Sustainability and Partnerships for Inclusive Growth and Regenerating Ecosystems (INSPIRE). These three projects have a combined value of Php 4.3 billion ($78.2 million) in development assistance from the US government.

