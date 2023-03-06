International Festival of Owls returns to Houston | tidings





HOUSTON, Minn. (WXOW) – A popular event is back in full swing after a pandemic and bird flu scare. of International Owl Center hosted Owlfest over the weekend. More than 2,000 people were expected to attend, which would be at least twice the population of Houston. Events included live owl performances, face painting and building nest boxes. There was also art on display featuring owls in various styles. The event has become so big that facility educator Jo Severson says it has resulted in expansion plans. We were in the planning stages of building a new permanent facility for the owl center,” Severson said. “This building works well for what we need it to do, but in many of our programs, especially during Owlfest, only her standing room. We really don’t have enough space to do the programming we need to do. First-time visitor Jack Schmidt says he learned a lot during the live presentation Sunday morning. From the workshop that they had, they told us about the different owls and the different habitats that they live in,” Schmidt said. “The different things that owls do. Some owls are active during the day. Some owls are active at sunrise or sunset. Others are active at night. It’s kind of interesting to know that. The event was held at both the center and Houston High School. The last location had more animals as well as a guest speaker from Norway. Birds that the International Owl Center has include: Ruby Great Horned Owl

Barn owl pepper

Uhu Eurasian eagle owl

Bea the screeching owl

JR Eastern Screech Owl

Iris and Alice are both retired and no longer part of regular presentations

