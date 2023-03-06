Clothing worn on culture day at Halifax school sparks controversy





Some family members at Park West School in Halifax along with local advocacy groups are planning protests after they say children were told they could not wear a traditional Palestinian headscarf on the school’s culture day. The school’s principal and the Halifax Regional Education Center admitted there was an “incident” at the school, but have denied there is a ban on keffiyeh. MaamounAlhindi, who has a daughter in high school, says his grandson was called to the principal’s office on March 1 and told to remove his keffiyeh because it was a “war sign.” Alhindi said the 7th grader tried to explain the cultural significance of the black and white scarf, but eventually removed it and returned to class. Alhindi said other students had similar experiences that day. He said thekeffiye is a symbol of strength and endurance and he is seeking justice and an investigation into what happened. “I don’t feel safe that my daughter, my grandson, my other children are … around this kind of environment,” Alhindi said. “This is not safe and unhealthy for children.” Alhindi said his grandson has not returned to school since the day of the incident. ‘isolated incident’ On Friday afternoon, Park West School principal Benedette Anyanwuposted a message saying the school responded to an “isolated incident involving several students.” “I’ve heard some believe the incident resulted in a widespread ban [of the keffiyeh]Anyanwu said. “I assure you there are no restrictions on what students choose to wear to school.” She did not address the specifics of the incident, but acknowledged that “the situation that developed this week has caused damage.” “I sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this has caused students, families and our wider community,” she said. On Saturday, Steve Gallagher, HRCE’s acting regional executive director, sent a message to family and staff reiterating that there was no “broad ban” on the keffiyeh. He said “concerns were raised about specific student actions” on March 1 and the matter was discussed with students and family privately. “On behalf of the HRCE, I am deeply sorry for any harm this situation has caused the Palestinian community and others who have been affected,” Gallagher said. ‘More work to do’ Gallagher said the situation signals that “there is more work to be done within our system to build trust and acceptance.” He said members of a diversity team will be at the school on Monday to work with staff and students. Lana Khammish, president of the Palestinian Society of Atlantic Canada, said that despite school officials categorizing the incident as a misunderstanding or miscommunication, students and parents say it happened. Khammish says an investigation is called for and the society is calling for training programs for educators, staff and children on anti-Palestinian racism. Halifax Regional Education Center declined an interview request.

