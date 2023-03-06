The 20-hour limit for health and social care visa holders is removed

In February 2023, the Home Office changed the rules on overtime work for UK sponsored workers on a health and care visa, removing the 20-hour limit on overtime work.

Sponsored workers can usually work in their main sponsored job and can do up to 20 hours of overtime. The supplementary work must be in the same profession and at the same professional level as their main work or it must be in the absence of the profession. The additional employment does not have to be with a licensed sponsor and the Home Office does not need to be informed of the additional work.

The announced change applies only to qualified workers in a Health and Care Visa. This visa category applies to doctors, nurses, health professionals and health and care professionals working in social care for adults. Health and Carer Visa holders are now allowed to work in supplementary employment for more than 20 hours per week, provided that any hours worked beyond 20 hours are in an eligible Health and Carer Visa role. If the worker already has a Health and Care visa, they will not need to apply to change their visa and will not need to notify the Home Office.

This exemption is in place for six months and will be reviewed in August 2023. Current guidance indicates that from 27 August 2023 the exemption will end and all eligible workers, including Health and Care visa holders, will be able to only up to 20 hours of additional work.

