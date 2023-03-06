Warwickshire supports UK SAY NO MORE Campaign Domestic Abuse 2023 Warwickshire County Council





Warwickshire County Council and partners including Warwickshire Police, Refuge and colleagues from across the District and Borough Councils are joining together to say NO MORE to Domestic Abuse.

The national campaign, UK SAY NO MORE, now in its 10th year, which runs from 5 to 12 March, aims to highlight domestic abuse and sexual violence for everyone across the UK. One in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic abuse in their lifetime and more shockingly, two women a week are killed by a current or former partner in England and Wales alone. Warwickshire says NO MORE. The campaign is a positive force for change and like the rest of the country, Warwickshire is taking steps to help victims’ survivors and their dependents. The Domestic Abuse Act has expanded the various forms of abuse, it is no longer just about physical cuts and bruises, but also takes into account coercive control, sexual, technological and economic abuse as well. Other changes include transforming how surviving victims can give evidence in court. These methods include video evidence, screens and other special measures, without having to face the perpetrator. More emphasis is placed on the perpetrator with the addition of offences, such as disclosing sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress and accepting abuse involving the non-fatal suffocation or suffocation of another person. The law also aims to promote greater awareness of domestic abuse and ensure it is at the top of everyone’s agenda. Cllr Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Social Care and Adult Health said: “Warwickshire County Council and its partners and colleagues condemn any form of abuse, harassment or sexual violence. The council’s aim to keep its residents safe and well is a commitment to everyone, including those vulnerable to harm and abuse. Please know you are not alone and Warwickshire and its services are here to help and support you, please go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/talk2someone” The establishment of a Domestic Abuse Commissioner means that there is now a duty of responsibility to ensure that the rights and needs of victim-survivors are heard and recognised. Ruth Davison, Chief Executive of Refuge, said: “Raising awareness and education about domestic abuse is vital. One in four women in England and Wales are affected by domestic abuse in their lifetime and this is a major social issue. Domestic abuse is a crime and should be recognized as such, and awareness weeks are key to creating conversations about domestic abuse, dispelling existing myths and sending a strong message that domestic abuse is not okay.” “If you are affected by domestic abuse, support is available via Refuge’s Warwickshire helpline: 0800 408 1552 (Mon-Fri 8.30am-8.30pm) or 24/7 via the National Abuse Helpline at Family on 0808 2000 247. Live chat is available Monday to Friday 3-10pm via www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk. Warwickshire has set up a number of safe spaces for victim-survivors. The idea behind safe spaces is, as the name suggests, a safe room for anyone who wants to escape from an abusive partner or family member. Anyone wishing to use the room will either simply ‘Ask for Ani’ or provide a specific unique password to a pharmacist or support desk. Inside the room is a phone that connects to a domestic abuse helpline. Information and advice is also available. To access the full list of participating pharmacists and job centers in Warwickshire, go to www.uksaysnomore.org/safespaces/

