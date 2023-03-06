A month after the earthquake, Northwestern Syria is in dire need





A month since the devastating earthquake in Turkey and northwestern Syria caused significant loss of life, widespread damage to infrastructure, displacement and psychological trauma, the gap between humanitarian needs and response in northwestern Syria is wide. The slow international donor response to northwest Syria continues to limit the ability of aid organizations to meet the scale of needs, which have skyrocketed in a region of the country where 4 million people were already in dire need of aid after a decade of conflict. . Food insecurity is worsening; in half of the camps and communities in northwestern Syria where Mercy Corps is providing aid, people are reporting that they cannot afford food due to limited cash and rising food prices. There is limited availability of infant formula and clean water, and lack of access to clean water from damaged water networks, storage tanks and latrines forces people to use poor hygiene practices or drink contaminated water. More than 50,000 cases of cholera have been reported in northwestern Syria since March 1. Since the earthquake struck, the Mercy Corps team in Northwest Syria has been providing emergency supplies including hygiene kits, shelter supplies and other urgently needed items. Mercy Corps teams are also inspecting the damage to wells that supply clean water, as well as conducting water quality assessments in the displacement camps and communities where we work. Before the earthquake, 135,000 people in Northwest Syria relied solely on Mercy Corps for access to clean water, and we have resumed clean water trucking to continue providing access to water. On February 14, the United Nations issued an urgent appeal for $397 million to cover emergency needs stemming from the earthquake in Syria for three months. So far, 43% of this appeal has been funded with just two months remaining and the world’s gaze is quickly turning away. Nicole Hark, Mercy Corps Deputy Director for Syria, says: In the first month since the earthquake, international funds and supplies have been slow to materialize and people remain in desperate need of food, water, shelter and basic health care. The challenges of delivering aid in a complex area affected by ongoing conflict are real, but donors must send funds where it is most needed, not where it is easiest because of politics. Organizations like Mercy Corps have been working effectively in Northwest Syria for a decade, and we have robust mechanisms in place to ensure aid reaches those in need. Mercy Corps has been working in Syria since 2008, providing emergency aid and addressing long-term needs both before and during the current crisis. In the northwest, we have provided essential support, including water, food, shelter, sanitation and livelihood assistance to displaced Syrians multiple times over the course of the conflict.

