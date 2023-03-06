Road improvements are taking place at Harmston Lincolnshire District Council

Two kilometers of resurfacing work is planned for later this month.

A program of work to provide an improved route is starting on Monday, March 20 with expert crews laying a new road surface to replace the current worn one.

Clr Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “These works will end up costing around £500,000 to bring the current stretch of road to a deep level before resurfacing in a way that will last a long time.

“Because of what we have to do with the road, we will carry out these works in two phases. The first will be a new overlay on Station Road with the second phase seeing the resurfacing of the road carried out at Hill Top and Church Lane.

“We cannot avoid road closures while works are carried out at this location, so a local diversion will be in place for the duration. This is to ensure the safety of road users and our road crews.

“There will inevitably be some disruption to this type of work, but where we can, we will try to minimize the impact on the local community as much as possible.

“In the meantime, I would like to thank everyone affected for their patience while we carry out this stretch of road improvement in the area.”

Dates and times

The works will start on Monday 20 March and will finish on Monday 24 April. It is worth noting that the duration of these works may be extended due to unforeseen circumstances.

Detour route

The diversion route will be via the A607 Lincoln Road, C109 Tinkers Lane / Hill Top / Station Road (Waddington) and C001 Brant Road / Low Road, and vice versa.

For up-to-date information on this and other roadworks, please visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.