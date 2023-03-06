International Dialogue on Migration 2023 – Harnessing Human Mobility in Support of the Sustainable Development Goals





The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (Agenda 2030) marks the first time that migration has been fully recognized as a core development consideration by the international community. The 2030 Agenda consists of 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and 169 associated targets, eight of which are explicitly linked to human mobility and all of which have an impact on or are impacted by human mobility. Strengthening the positive impact of human mobility on society and sustainable development can help advance key priority areas of the UN Joint Agenda and the 2030 Agenda and support the role of human mobility as a global public good for a contract of renewed global social. This means understanding migration and displacement in the wider context of challenges to the social contract, such as inadequate health systems; deficiencies in social protection; or environmental degradation and strengthening the role of migration to build stronger communities, thus ensuring that the future of human mobility is embedded in multilateral and national frameworks for years to come. The next SDG Summit, to be held in September 2023, marks the midpoint of the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and an opportunity to assess progress towards the SDGs. In support of these joint efforts, both sessions of the International Dialogue on Migration (IDM) in New York and Geneva will focus on assessing how migration and IOM can further contribute to the achievement of the SDGs, leaving no one behind after. The two IDM sessions are part of a wider global process to develop transformative and accelerated actions leading to the 2030 target year for achieving the SDGs. In this context, IDM will be timely in leading global engagements that include the High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF), the UN High Level Meeting on Universal Health Coverage (UHC-HLM ), the SDG Summit, and the Future Summit. It will also guide IOM’s own contributions to the achievement of the SDGs and IOM’s specific contributions to the Future Summit and other key UN processes, including discussion and input to improve points of acceleration, which were presented for the first time by the IOM in its submissions to the 2020 FDHJ. These actions in the context of major global transformations that already present and will continue to generate a series of emerging challenges and opportunities regarding with human mobility, implement an integrated approach to migration, recovery and sustainable development, and build on the opportunities that the GCM targets can bring to achieving the SDGs individually and as a whole Agenda Please note that the event occurs during New York EST (Eastern Standard Time). Day 1, March 30, 2023 Time 10:00 11:30 Opening session: Ensuring human mobility is used as an essential component to achieve the 2030 agenda 11:30 a.m. 1:00 p.m Panel 1: Analyzing Correlating Factors to Strengthen Migration Data 13:00 15:00 Rest 3:00 pm 4:30 pm Panel 2: Empowerment of diaspora, immigrants and displaced persons as agents of development 4:30 pm 6:00 pm Panel 3: Towards accelerating the implementation of SDG 3: Ensuring a comprehensive universal health coverage agenda Day 2, March 31, 2023 Time 10:00 11:30 Panel 4: Engaging youth to capitalize on the potential of human mobility in the context of climate change, environmental degradation, disasters and greening the economy 11:30 a.m. 1:00 p.m Panel 5: Building resilient and peaceful cities and communities 13:00 15:00 Rest 3:00 pm 4:30 pm Closing remarks: Key actions to accelerate the achievement of sustainable development objectives

