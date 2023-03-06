Remarks at a UN Security Council conference on the political and humanitarian situation in South Sudan

Ambassador Robert Wood

Alternative Representative for Special Political Issues

New York, New York

March 6, 2023

AS DELIVERED

Thank you, Mr. President. First, I would like to congratulate Malta on its successful presidency and wish Mozambique the best of luck as they begin their Presidency of the Council.

Second, we thank Special Representative Haysom for his thoughtful briefing today. I would also like to thank Mr. Talahma for his insights into the developing situation in South Sudan.

The United States remains very grateful to the leadership of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, the people of UNMISS, as well as the troop and police contributing countries and humanitarian partners serving to protect civilians in South Sudan and to mitigate conflict in many unstable areas.

We are deeply alarmed by the increase in violence against civilians in South Sudan during the reporting period, where civilian killings increased by 79 percent, civilian injuries increased by 87 percent, abductions of women and children increased by 464 per and conflict-related sexual violence. increased by 360 percent compared to last year according to the latest UNMISS report. We reiterate our view that South Sudan’s transitional leaders bear the responsibility to end subnational violence against its people and hold perpetrators accountable.

We remind the Transitional Government of South Sudan that it has failed in its primary responsibility to protect the civilians of South Sudan. If the Transitional Government is to achieve a successful transition to a permanent government, then it is imperative that it takes responsibility to protect civilians and create a secure and stable electoral environment.

We are encouraged to hear that obstacles to UNMISS’ freedom of movement have been reduced. We note that the freedom of movement of UNMISS in accordance with its mandate is critical for the mission to implement its mandated tasks. We call on UNMISS to become more proactive in implementing its mandate to protect civilians and to deploy peacekeepers in areas of increased violence, regardless of the approval of local or national authorities, where civilians are at greatest risk of physical violence now that movement restrictions have improved.

We also stress that the transitional leaders of South Sudan must deliver the results they committed to in the peace agreement and address immediate issues such as the ongoing violence in Upper Nile State and the dire humanitarian situation.

Turning to the humanitarian situation, we strongly urge the Transitional Government of South Sudan to facilitate unimpeded access throughout the country, including access along the Nile River corridor, to UNMISS peacekeepers, personnel and humanitarian partners to respond to adequately sub-national outbursts. violence and provide life-saving aid to the South Sudanese people.

Twenty-twenty-three will mark a critical year for South Sudanese leaders to keep their commitments to implementing the standards of the peace agreement. We recognize the governments’ request for UNMISS support for the elections, but we emphasize that for the elections to be free and fair, the transitional leaders must first expand the civic space and create conditions in which all political parties, civil society, internally displaced persons and South Sudanese citizens, including women, youth and displaced persons will have full equal and meaningful involvement in the peace process that will shape the future of South Sudan. We call on the transitional government to act now to show the political will to create such conditions, including ensuring that South Sudanese men and women can freely express their political views without fear of arrest.

The last point I want to express is our deep concern about the humanitarian crisis. The Transitional Government reported $1.6 billion in oil revenue last year, but continues to fail to allocate these resources to address the humanitarian needs of its population. We urgently call on South Sudanese officials to commit more of its oil revenue to addressing the crisis and to allow and facilitate the safe access and delivery of humanitarian aid to South Sudan. We also condemn the killings of five aid workers since the beginning of the year and call on the government to fully support humanitarian access and protect humanitarian aid by working tirelessly to deliver aid to the South Sudanese people.

The United States remains committed to the cause of peace and to the people of South Sudan.

Thank you, Mr. President.

