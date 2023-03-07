Mike Henry AFR 2023 Business Summit

I would also like to thank the Gadigal people of the Eora nation and also pay my respects to the elders past, present and emerging.

Wherever BHP operates around the world, we do so on or near the traditional lands of First Nations peoples, and here in Australia we are the largest resource sector employer of Indigenous Australians. We maintain our support for the goals of the Uluru Declaration, including its call for a Voice in Parliament.

I mean, tomorrow is International Women’s Day. While there is still much to do to advance the position of women in society both here and abroad, I am proud that in recent years the participation of women in the BHP workforce has doubled to over 33% and our executive leadership team is now fully gender balanced.

I commend the Prime Minister for the substantial leadership he has shown on these issues and on climate change. These are important issues for business and critical to building a better and stronger Australia.

And if there was ever a time to focus on how to make Australia stronger, it’s now.

It is very fitting that the theme of this summit is ‘urgent time for prosperity’.

The world around us is changing at a pace that I don’t think most of us would have seen possible just a few years ago. Geopolitically, economically, socially.

The tide is turning on many of the fundamental trends on which Australia’s current prosperity has been built.

Decarbonisation, deglobalisation and fragmentation of supply chains, flattening Chinese demand for steel and iron ore to name a few.

These are big changes, but unlike some of those that Australia has successfully navigated and benefited from in recent decades, without the right answers, these changes will not be our friend.

Strengthening or regaining Australia’s competitiveness will be essential if we are to ensure continued success and prosperity.

This will require a higher level of ambition, a greater degree of focus and a greater commitment to business and government working together than may have been required in our recent past.

I must say the race is on.

Other nations are moving quickly to address the challenges and take advantage of the opportunities presented by the changing world.

They are attracting capital, people and ideas: powered by government and business coming together in areas of strategic importance to the changing world – including critical minerals and decarbonisation.

Two examples are the Inflation Reduction Act in the United States and the Critical Minerals Strategy in Canada. It’s over quickly, already attracting investment and seeing business and government work together harder.

Which brings me back to this room.

Having witnessed the pace of progress elsewhere in the world, I am convinced of the urgent need for us to work together on positioning for the future.

To be clear, we are not advocating for subsidies. Far from it. Instead here in Australia we work on the much more basic and stable foundations of grassroots competition.

It is in the interests of all Australians that we ensure a vibrant, competitive business sector, supporting a healthy economy and a strong and equitable nation.

Government and business will not agree on everything, every time – but the policy choices and investments made in the coming years will have implications for Australia’s prosperity for decades to come.

The more we can bring our respective ideas, experiences, energy and efforts to the table, the more likely we all are to achieve what should be our shared highest-order ambitions.

One of the prerequisites for success is access to new markets. Especially important given the small size of our domestic economy and the significant percentage of GDP that currently comes from exports.

Here I would like to congratulate the Prime Minister for the significant effort that he and his team have invested in the commercial front and the successes so far.

Of course one of the biggest opportunities is India, where the Prime Minister is leading an important business delegation this week.

A great example of the government working to open up opportunities for Australians and Australian businesses to do what we do best.

Australia has enjoyed three remarkable decades, built in large part on our historic ability to compete with the world’s best for markets and opportunities.

It is our duty now to work together to regain Australia’s competitiveness to enable us to win in a new, changed and challenging global context.

We need to talk openly and ambitiously about what we need to do together to compete head-to-head globally. Compete for capital, compete for talent, compete for markets and indeed for the benefits that winning in these areas means in terms of continuing to protect and enhance long-term Australian prosperity.

For the avoidance of doubt, BHP is putting our money where our mouth is.

We repatriated approximately $100 billion of capital to the ASX early last year through the unification of our corporate structure. We are in the process of investing a further $10 billion in South Australia with the proposed acquisition of OZ Minerals and have other significant investments in the state of Western Australia ahead.

Despite my words of caution about some of the headwinds facing Australia, we remain optimistic about the opportunity available to us if we are able to mobilize the right efforts for the right things and are able to unleash Australia’s potential .

We are committed to working with government to inform policy and ensure we are able to win the competition ahead.