AWE Summit Expands Women’s Entrepreneurship Networks and Drives Innovation Across the Indo-Pacific
In celebration of International Women’s Day, the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur is hosting the first regional embassy Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) The summit from March 6-9, bringing together nearly 200 ExchangeAlumni, women entrepreneurs and business leaders from across the Indo-Pacific. The AWE Summit will leverage US business expertise and technology in ways that build business acumen, create sustainable growth and foster greater networking among women entrepreneurs across the region.
Launched in 2019 by the US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, AWE is an exchange program that gives women the knowledge, networks and access they need to start and scale successful businesses. In cooperation with the Office of US President’s Programthe summit will bring together cutting-edge US expertise in technology and innovation with seminars from two business leaders in technology and finance.
Nancy Wang, general manager at Amazon Web Services, will deliver the keynote address on International Women’s Day, March 8. Passionate about advancing women in technical fields, Wang is the founder and chairman of the board of Advancing Women in Tech (AWIT), a global 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with more than 35,000 members spanning three continents. AWIT provides mentoring to promote women into leadership roles in product and engineering at B2B companies, and has trained 40,000 women through their product management and cloud computing courses on Coursera.
I decided to start mentoring because I could see the global movement to help women gain financial independence while advancing their career paths, and I wanted to be a part of it, Wang said.
At the AWE Summit, Wang will lead workshops to train AWE graduates on achieving product-market fit, future-proofing, creating a sustainable business model, and the importance of embracing equity. One of the key growth areas for women entrepreneurs, Wang says, is figuring out how to create businesses that will thrive and grow over time, allowing women to be financially independent — which she says women can do. achieve by developing the right product and selling it. in the right market.
Wang founded AWIT as a non-profit organization that accelerates careers and addresses diversity gaps in leadership. In one AWIT’s latest press release the organization announced that it is currently exploring ways to partner with the US State Department to support more women in the global AWEs network.
Angel investor and partner at Silicon Valley Social Venture Fund, Rekha Pai Kamath will lead workshops that focus on financing, addressing different avenues for financing your business and designing winning business pitches for investors. Kamath began working with the State Department in 2012 as a guest speaker for another US government program called TechWomenand was energized by that experience.
It was very inspiring to see that the State Department was trying to connect women in technology from developing countries with women in Silicon Valley, Kamath said. And for me as a woman engineer, I felt like this was a way to connect, give, share and engage.
Born and raised in India, Kamath faced many obstacles to start her business and is determined to give back to other women. She hopes to inspire people attending the summit to invest in startups and will share lessons learned on how to make a new company more attractive to investors, lessons she said many women entrepreneurs are eager to learn. learned.
The one thing I hope women take away from this summit is to have more confidence, Kamath said. The journey may seem difficult right now, but there are resources that everyone can benefit from and I’m here to help.
As a US government exchange program, AWE empowers women by teaching them the strategic planning and business development skills they need to grow. The main focus is on building greater self-confidence and independent decision-making among women entrepreneurs – with the help of some of the best technology expertise in the United States.
Owning your own business gives you economic freedom, and it’s a pleasure to share what I’ve learned to help women around the world achieve that, Wang said.
Background
of Academy for Women Entrepreneurs is a program of the US Department of State that directly supports the US National Strategy for Equity and Gender Equality. As of 2019, AWE has been using DreamBuilder Online learning platform developed by Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Global Management to empower more than 25,000 women entrepreneurs in 100 countries to pursue their dream of owning a business. AWE operates in countries across Asia and the Pacific, helping approximately 1,200 women entrepreneurs each year to grow their businesses and reach their full economic potential.
US President’s Program Office partners with US embassies and consulates around the world to connect foreign professional audiences with US citizen experts on topics of strategic importance to the United States. Programs are conducted in person and through virtual engagement platforms and focus on key foreign policy topics. The US President’s Program offers experts an opportunity to engage with new audiences, expand their networks, and exchange ideas with professionals around the globe.
For more information about AWE, visit: https://eca.state.gov/awe
About the Author: Naomi Hampton is an intern at the US State Department, currently studying American History and Politics at University College London.
