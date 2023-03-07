Rohingya camp fire in Bangladesh leaves thousands homelessExBulletin







Mahmoud Hossain Opu/AP

Mahmoud Hossain Opu/AP A big fire tore southern Bangladesh on Sunday night and displaced 12,000 Rohingya refugees. The refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, is one of the largest in the world and the fire has caused significant damage. READY 2000 shelters were destroyed along with mosques, schools and health centers. It is not known how the fire started and no casualties have been reported. Police are investigating whether the fire was an act of sabotage. Over the years, more than a million Rohingya Muslim refugees have fled Myanmar to Bangladesh to escape anti-Muslim violence in Buddhist-majority Myanmar. There, the Rohingya are denied citizenship and other rights. Morning Edition’s Steve Inskeep spoke with UNICEF’s Ezatullah Majeed, who is based in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, about the additional struggles Rohingya refugees face in the wake of the fire. This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity. Highlights of the interview After the campfire Cox’s Bazar is hosting a million refugees in 33 camps. Yesterday at 2:30 p.m., a fire started in camp 11 and quickly spread to the neighboring camps. The authorities and firefighters did their best to control the fire and at around 18.00 the fire was under control. These three camps host 100,000 refugees and 50% of them are children under the age of 18. We estimate that 12,000 refugees are badly affected, which is again half of them. 6,000 or more than 6,000 of them are children. 2,000 shelters were completely burned. In addition to these shelters, there are service points that UNICEF is providing support there. Learning centers or schools, 22 of them burned and completely damaged, destroyed, while six of them are partially damaged. We also support the nutrition program and child protection programs. In the ongoing struggle faced by the Rohingya refugees These refugees are 100% dependent on international aid. Fortunately, with the support of the international community, various agencies are on the ground. Some agencies they provide based on their mandate, food, water or education. So the situation was already very bad in the very overcrowded camps that these people were living in, and their standard of living was really low and it was so difficult for them. Now with this fire, these Rohingyas become homeless for the second time and have nothing left. They lost all their properties and they have to start from scratch.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/03/06/1161248208/massive-fire-tears-through-a-crowded-rohingya-refugee-camp-in-bangladesh

