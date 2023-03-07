Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie announces Black Mental Health Week in Toronto – City of Toronto

News Notice

March 6, 2023

Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie (Scarborough-Rouge Park) officially announces Black Mental Health Week in Toronto starting today until Sunday, March 12th. Throughout the week, various events planned by community groups and agencies will focus on the impact that anti-Black racism has on mental health. The week is also a call to action for more support and access to culturally responsive mental health services and programs for residents of color.

The impacts of anti-Black racism and the reparation required by the damages of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to increase the social, economic and political marginalization of the more than 400,000 people of African descent who call Toronto home. Black Mental Health Week is an opportunity to strengthen our commitment to confronting the effects of anti-Black racism as a driver of mental illness and to recognize it as a year-round issue.

Experiencing systemic discrimination and microaggressions increase the risk of negative physical and mental health, including anxiety, depression, suicide or suicidal thoughts, cardiovascular disease, breast cancer, high blood pressure, and premature mortality.

Black Mental Health Week presents an opportunity to acknowledge that mental health struggles are a result of the legacy of anti-Black racism and the daily lived experience for many Black residents and Torontonians of African descent. This is an important step in bringing people together to take collective action by:

Seeking help for mental health care or encouraging someone else to do so

Supporting organizations or institutions to adopt a plan to increase access to culturally responsive mental health supports

Inspiring community-led initiatives that advance existing mental health resources within the community and acknowledge the need for more

Sharing personal stories so others know they are not alone

The City of Toronto’s Anti-Black Racism Unit (CABR) has partnered again with TAIBU Community Health Centre, a not-for-profit, community-led organization serving the Black community throughout the Greater Toronto Area and partners engaged in Tropicana Community Services and Tries Toronto to lead the initiative and enliven spaces in person and hands-on across Toronto with various community partners.

Highlights of Black Mental Health Week include:

Monday, March 6 – The panel discussion to kick off Black Mental Health Week today at 2pm by TAIBU Community Health Centre, Tropicana Community Services and Strides Toronto focused on this year’s theme Be You, Be good. The discussion will explore what wellness focus means and looks like. The panel will feature Racquel Hamlet, Community Welfare and Crisis Response Team Manager, TAIBU; Raymond Guiste, Executive Director, Tropicana Community Services; Janet McCrimmon, President and CEO, Strides Toronto; Dr. Akwatu Khenti, Director of the Cities Community Resources Section; and Dania Niles, Community Engagement Manager, Pride Toronto.

Tuesday, March 7 – Hear My Voice, Not My Behavior, from 3 to 4 p.m., hosted by Tropicana to discuss how children are experiencing racism, how their voices are being silenced, and how Torontonians can contribute to their healing, empowerment and well-being. being.

Thursday, March 9 – Panel Discussion on the Toronto Community Crisis Service program, 2pm to 4pm The discussion will include an update on the new Toronto Community Crisis Service – a new alternative approach to ‘responding to someone in crisis that focuses on health, prevention, and wellness. The panel will feature Mohamed Shuriye, Manager, Urban Policing Reform Unit and Raquel Hamlet, Manager, Welfare and Community Crisis Response Team, TAIBU.

Sunday, March 12 – Closing Ceremony, in-person celebration at the City of Toronto Archives, 255 Spadina Rd, from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm The event will include opening remarks by Liben Gebremikael, Chief Executive Officer, TAIBU; remarks by the deputy mayor of the municipality McKelvie; keynote message by Randell Adjei, Ontario’s first Poet Laureate; and special shows.

Details about these and other events, including registration information, are available at Black Mental Health Week website.

In 2020, the city launched the first Black Mental Health Day, in partnership with TAIBU. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City has invested more than $3.8 million in mental health support for Torontonians through its Support TO Program and its Mental Health Support Strategy. Of this funding, the City allocated more than $1.2 million to 13 Black-mandated agencies to provide culturally appropriate and appropriate mental health support for Black Torontonians.

Through the Mental Health Support Strategy, residents of all backgrounds can access free mental health support from the safety of their homes via text, online or by phone by simply calling 211 or visiting 211 websites. This service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Quotes:

Black Mental Health Week is an important opportunity to strengthen our commitment to confronting the impact that anti-Black racism has on mental health and to recognize it as a year-round issue. It is a call to action to recognize and respond to gaps across sectors in Toronto with culturally appropriate supports that address the mental health needs of Toronto’s Black communities.

Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie (Scarborough-Rouge Park)

TAIBU continues to be encouraged by the engagement of our partners and the wider community in raising awareness of the impact of anti-Black racism on the mental health and wellbeing of Black communities. This year it’s about us, for us, with us. Be and be well. Anti-black racism, coupled with the pandemic, has hit black communities hard. During Black Mental Health Week, let’s take care of ourselves, our families, our friends, our neighborhoods and our communities. Let us! TAIBU stay healthy!

Liben Gebremikael, Chief Executive Officer, TAIBU Community Health Services

During Black Mental Health Week, we are shining a light and raising awareness of the unique mental health needs of African Canadians, as well as the well-documented and diverse mental health care outcomes our community experiences. Afriphobia and anti-black racism are the two main drivers of those outcomes we have to deal with. There are three simple things everyone can do to make a difference. One – educate yourself. Two – lawyer for someone else. Three – get involved with an initiative or agency that is focused on improving the lives of people in the area.

Raymond Guiste, Executive Director, Tropicana Community Services

During Black Mental Health Week, we raise awareness of the many harms that have occurred in Black communities due to systemic racism, its detrimental impact on mental health, and strategies to support well-being. As a service provider and in Strides Toronto’s capacity as Toronto’s lead agency for infant, child and youth mental health, we are actively collaborating with partners to address anti-Black racism in our sector, to ensure that youth and families of color to access mental health services that are culturally responsive and effective. Thank you to the partners and members of the sector’s Anti-Black Racism Task Force who contributed to the development of sessions for Black Mental Health Week.

Janet McCrimmon, President and CEO, Strides Toronto

Toronto is home to more than three million people whose diversity and experiences make this great city the leading economic engine in Canada and one of the most diverse and livable cities in the world. As the fourth largest city in North America, Toronto is a global leader in technology, finance, film, music, culture and innovation, and consistently ranks at the top of international rankings due to investment supported by government, residents and businesses. her. For more information visit City website or follow us I tweet, Instagram OR Facebook.

Media contact: Media Relations, [email protected]