Featured News | Get active for International Women’s Day! | tidings





Pictured at the launch are (from l-r): Kevin Murray Sports Participation and Welfare Manager, Barbara McKiernan VANRATH Managing Director, Natalie Trott Director of Alumni Relations Development, Catriona Edlington QUB Athletics Club Karl Oakes Queen’s Head of Sport and Physical Wellbeing and QUB Athletics Club Joshua Lindsay. The VANRATH Active Lifestyle Program encourages students who may have fallen out of the training pool to get stuck into the recreational and social aspect of sport at Queen’s. The program is designed to be fun, inclusive and accessible to students of all abilities. In the run-up to International Women’s Day, Queen’s Sports Participation and Wellbeing Manager Kevin Murray wants to encourage young women to get involved in the programme. He said: “Physical inactivity is a major public health concern and we know that many female students do not get enough exercise to stay healthy. The VANRATH Active Lifestyle initiative provides a supportive environment and a program that creates opportunities to have fun and make new friends. It’s a great way to make the most of the student experience and be a part of campus life at Queen’s.” Both Student Sport Ireland (SSI) and British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) have highlighted the need to encourage more female students in sport with a survey showing that 39% of female students admitted their activity levels were insufficient . Both bodies also point out that sport and recreational activity have a significant impact on mental health and well-being with reduced stress levels, increased happiness and increased life satisfaction commonly reported. Speaking about the importance of sport when it comes to employability, Barbara McKiernan, Managing Director of VANRATH said: “Employers are increasingly looking at the extra-curricular activities students have taken part in, alongside their qualification. Sports help develop many of the softer skills that are so important in today’s workplace. Given the desire to increase levels of sports and recreational activity among female students, we are particularly pleased to be launching the VANRATH Active Lifestyles program on International Women’s Day.” Rossita MacLean, Founder and President of Women in STEM at Queen’s (WiStem QUB) welcomed the huge benefits of recreational activities especially for female students: “WiStem supports young women as they strive for academic excellence in STEM subjects, but we are equally committed to ensuring they have an excellent student experience and benefit from all the sporting and recreational activities the University has to offer. I thoroughly recommend the VANRATH Active Lifestyle program for the benefits it brings in terms of physical health and mental wellbeing and would encourage our female students to take part in some of the many activities and sports on offer.” The program coincides with this year’s #QUBeWell University Wellbeing Week from the 2ndn.d – 9th March culminating in National University Mental Health Day. Learn more about Wellness Week here. Find out more about the VANRATH active lifestyle program here.

