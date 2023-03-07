European police and FBI take down international cybercrime gang





BERLIN (AP) German police said Monday they have busted a Russian-linked cybercrime ring that has been blackmailing major companies and institutions for years, raking in millions of euros. Working with law enforcement partners including Europol, the FBI and authorities in Ukraine, police in Düsseldorf said they were able to identify 11 individuals linked to a group that has been operating in various forms since at least 2010 . The gang suspected of being behind the ransomware, known as DoppelPaymer, appears to be linked to Evil Corp, a Russia-based syndicate engaged in online bank heisting long before ransomware became a global scourge. Among its most notable victims were Britain’s National Health Service and Düsseldorf University Hospital, whose computers were infected with DoppelPaymer in 2020. A woman who needed emergency treatment died as she had to be sent to another city for treatment. Ransomware is the world’s most destructive cybercrime . Gangs based primarily in Russia infiltrate networks and steal sensitive information before activating malware that scrambles the data. Criminals demand payment in exchange for decryption keys and a promise not to post the stolen data online. In a 2020 alert, the FBI said DoppelPaymer had been used since late 2019 to target critical industries around the world, including health care, emergency services and education, with six- and seven-figure rewards demanded routine. An analyst at cybersecurity firm Emsisoft, Brett Callow, said DoppelPaymer has released data stolen from about 200 companies, including in the US defense sector, that resisted payment. And given DoppelPaymers’ alleged connection through Evil Corp to the FSB, the successor to Russia’s KGB spy agency, the bust could provide law enforcement with extremely valuable information, he said. Dirk Kunze, who heads the cybercrime department with the Rhine-Westphalia state police, said at least 601 victims have been identified worldwide, including 37 in Germany. Europol said victims in the United States paid at least 40 million euros ($42.5 million) to the gang between May 2019 and March 2021 to release important data that had been electronically intercepted using malware. The group specialized in hunting big game, Kunze said, and ran a professional recruitment operation, luring new members with the promise of paid vacations and asking applicants to provide references for past cybercrimes. He said police carried out simultaneous raids in Germany and Ukraine on February 28, seizing evidence and arresting several suspects. Three other suspects could not be caught as they were beyond the reach of European law enforcement, Kunze said. German police identified the fugitives as Russian nationals Igor Turashev, 41, and Irina Zemlyanikina, 36, and 31-year-old Igor Garshin, who was born in Russia but whose nationality was not immediately known. Turashev has been wanted by US authorities since late 2019 in connection with cyber attacks carried out using a predecessor of DoppelPaymer, known as BitPaymer, which is linked to Evil Corp. The US government offered a $5 million reward in 2019 for information leading to the capture of alleged ringleader Maxim Yakubets . ___ Frank Bajak in Boston contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/f0652c5ef0a281738a50ee02e4191413 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos