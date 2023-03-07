Kabbalah Center International – Director of Administration and Advancement | Non-profit work





International Kabbalah Center New York, New York Background PNP Staffing Group is excited to have been retained by the International Kabbalah Center to lead their search for a Director of Administration and Advancement. Background Kabbalah Center International is a non-profit organization that makes the principles of Kabbalah understandable and relevant to everyday life. Our teachers provide spiritual tools that students can apply as they see fit to improve their lives and help reduce suffering on a larger scale. The center was founded in 1922 and now spans the globe with brick-and-mortar locations in more than 40 cities, as well as an extensive online presence. Summary of work The Director of Administration and Advancement will lead the major gifts program and ensure donor stewardship for all levels of giving. They will lead all support initiatives. The Director will work closely with the fundraising and administration teams, and with communications and other teams across the organization. They will also meet regularly with the Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer to review campaign plans and track progress. They will organize special events to drive fundraising initiatives and manage project staff to meet targets and deadlines. Reports for Executive Director (or his representative) Accountability Understand donor interests and perspectives in the Kabbalah Center community and align with existing programs or new initiatives

Proactively manage a portfolio of major donors

Create donor communication strategies tailored to subgroups within the community

Lead and manage fundraising campaigns for KCI priorities

Develop project KPIs to track the quality and success of each campaign

Meet with the leadership team to relay lessons learned

Work with Communications to identify and showcase success stories that demonstrate real-world impact

Get regular feedback from donors to improve services

Share donor care best practices with other staff who interact with donors and prospects

Be responsible for Kabbalah Centers compliance with all relevant fundraising codes of conduct and best practices qualification 7-10 years of fundraising experience, including 5 or more years in Major Gifts

An approach to donors that is not transactional, but about building and nurturing relationships

Record success with great gifts

Experience with donor care and a communication style tailored to the individual

Proven ability to collaborate with leadership and internal teams

Expertise to improve fundraising and donor care systems

Familiarity with Salesforce is a plus qualities Someone who will take ownership of the role

Growth mindset, ambitious for the organization

Able to articulate mission and programs in a way that generates excitement

Knows how to actualize ideas by creating and executing a plan

Love for details and data

Listening skills to connect with donors at all levels

Transparency with staff and donors

Patient and gracious, flexible, resilient in the face of obstacles Compensation $125,000 – $150,000+ (DOE) How to apply The International Kabbalah Center has maintained the PNP Staff Group to lead this research. Please apply at this link: https://tinyurl.com/msr6hmh5. International Kabbalah Center

