Here are the world’s best airports for customer experience, according to passengers





ITEM San Francisco, Minneapolis and Dallas international airports were recently named among them the world’s best for customer experience while airports in South Carolina and Michigan were recognized for a number of deals as the industry transitions from the pandemic. of Airport Service Quality Awards were announced Monday, recognizing airports around the world for their cleanliness, food and shopping offerings, ease of navigation, and other factors that go into creating a great traveler experience. Best airport customer experience awards are given by size and region. Additionally, four new categories were added this year: Airport with the Most Dedicated Staff, Easiest Airport Travel, Nicest Airport, Cleanest Airport. These new categories “emphasize staff dedication, cleanliness and an easy and enjoyable airport journey for customers” as the industry evolves from the era of COVID-19, according to the Airports Council International (ACI) World, which handles the awards. “The new categories not only reflect the growth of the program, but also the evolution of passenger needs,” Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director general of ACI World, said in a statement. “It’s a non-negotiable issue – airports need to listen closely to the voice of customers so that we can continue to serve people and communities in a sustainable and resilient way.” In total, 75 airports received ASQ awards, which are based on more than 465,000 passenger surveys collected in 2022. CONNECTED: Pay $30,000 a year to live on a cruise ship, travel the world The largest airports in the world When it comes to large airports — defined as more than 40 passengers traveling each year — Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and San Francisco International Airport were among the 10 named. Here they are, grouped by region: Asia-Pacific Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (Mumbai, India)

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport (Guangzhou, China)

Indira Gandhi International Airport (Delhi, India)

Shanghai Pudong International Airport (Shanghai, China)

Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport (Shenzhen, China)

Singapore Changi Airport (Singapore, Singapore) Europe Rome Fiumicino Airport (Rome Fiumicino, Italy)

Istanbul Airport (Istanbul, Turkey) North America Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (Dallas, United States of America)

San Francisco International Airport (San Francisco, United States of America) The best airports in North America When it comes to the airports with the best customer experience in North America, a few made the list. Here are those airports, grouped by size: Under 2 million passengers per year Fort McMurray International Airport (Fort McMurray, Canada) 2 to 5 million passengers per year Gerald R. Ford International Airport (Grand Rapids, United States of America)

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (Greer, United States of America) 5 to 15 million passengers per year Indianapolis International Airport (Indianapolis, United States of America)

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (New Orleans, United States of America)

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (Milwaukee, United States of America) 15 to 25 million passengers per year San Jose Mineta International Airport (San Jose, United States of America) 25 to 40 million passengers per year Over 40 million passengers per year Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (Dallas, United States of America)

San Francisco International Airport (San Francisco, United States of America) Airports in South Carolina, Michigan known Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in South Carolina won awards in all new categories, including “most dedicated staff,” “easiest airport trip,” “nicest airport” and “cleanest airport.” Meanwhile, Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan, was also recognized for its dedicated staff, ease of getting through the airport and cleanliness. Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport was recognized for its offerings, such as restaurants, shops, entertainment, and overall efforts to make the wait time more pleasant for travelers. CONNECTED: From Florida to Hawaii: The world’s best beaches for 2023 revealed by Tripadvisor This story was reported by Cincinnati.

