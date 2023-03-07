Rice U. hosts international women’s STEM research program | Rice News | News and Media Relations

This spring, Rice University is hosting a women’s leadership and STEM research program that welcomes students from Japan and Taiwan for an immersive five-week internship.

It is the second year that the program, directed by physicist Rice Junichiro Konoincludes a group of Taiwanese students.

Tomodachi means friends in Japanese, and machi means friends in Taiwanese, Kono said. of US-Japan Council (USJC) started The TOMODACHI Initiative in response to 2011 The Thoku earthquake and tsunami. It funds a bunch of different programs, but our TOMODACHI program is the only one in STEM.

of TOMODACHI-STEM rice program started already in the academic year 2016-2017. It aims to give Japanese students an idea of ​​graduate education in the US, which is very different from graduate education in Japan.

of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Houston contacted Kono through his scientific connections to explore the possibility of expanding the scope of the Rice TOMODACHI-STEM program to include a group of Taiwanese students. Don Wang, a Houston-based businessman, along with Rocky Lai, Sue Hsiao and Frank Liu, a Rice alum and founder of Lily Labsponsored the MACHI program.

I want to thank Dr. Kono for opening this opportunity to Taiwanese students, said Hsu-Ting Sophie Kuo, a senior at National Taiwan University majoring in biomedical engineering. I have been waiting for such an opportunity for a long time, she said.

The academic host quoos at Rice is Tomasz Tkaczykprofessor of bioengineering and electrical and computer engineering.

I am interested in developing image-based disease screening tools, said Kuo. I have worked with PhD students at Rice to develop lenses for biomedical applications. We were working with modern equipment that can make transparent lenses from polymers. I think it’s really cool. I am lucky to have this experience. I got to help design and actually print a lens, which is pretty inspiring.

This program is very unique because of its focus on women, said Sako Sunami, a junior at Thoku University majoring in Earth sciences. There are generally fewer women in STEM fields and I believe it is very important for us to meet other women pursuing studies in this field. I hope that programs like this that promote women in STEM will expand in the future so that more women know that this is an option for them and have role models to lean on and be inspired by.

At Rice, Tsunami is hosted by the laboratory Kirsten Siebachan assistant professor of Earth, environmental and planetary sciences.

My research focuses on the organic matter inside meteorites, Sunami said. I am interested in tracing the origin of life. In the lab here, we’ve been looking at basalt samples from Iceland, which are similar to rock formations on Mars. Icelandic volcanic samples may help us understand how sediments form on Mars.

Both Kuo and Sunami plan to pursue graduate studies in the US

As of 2021, Rice collaborated with Lehigh University in the reception of students. Ten Japanese and five Taiwanese students are part of this year’s student cohort. The program begins with an online orientation hosted by Lehigh U. in September, followed by a five-week research internship in February and March. Each student is assigned a Rice or Lehigh professor as an advisor, and a graduate student or postdoc mentor. Students come from diverse backgrounds and are hosted by various science and engineering programs at Rice and Lehigh U.

Kono has been involved in promoting international education and research exchange for nearly two decades. Last year, together with Geoff Wehmeyer AND Matteo Pasquali at Rice, Kono was awarded $1.5 million International Research and Education Partnership (PIRE) grant funded by National Science Foundation to build partnerships between Japanese and American researchers working on carbon nanotube materials. Prior to the TOMODACHI-STEM and MACHI programs, he was the recipient of two five-year PIRE grants aimed at expanding international research opportunities for US science and engineering students through NanoJapan Program.

PIRE generously funds us in both research and education, said Kono. We have done a lot of collaborative research internationally involving graduate students and postdocs from both sides.

What was quite unique about the undergraduate part of the NanoJapan program is that we selected participants in their first or second year of college. For most of the students, it was their first time abroad and their first time doing research. The program had an impact on the lives of these students, and many went on to pursue graduate studies and careers in science.

In 2008, NanoJapan won a Heiskell Award from Institute of International Education for its impact on student outcomes. A total of 144 American students participated in the exchange program, some of whom became science faculty at major research universities. Rice University served as the site for the pre-departure orientation programs as well as the re-entry program which included a research colloquium held on the Rice campus.

Rice organizers and faculty advisors for the TOMODACHI-STEM and MACHI programs are Kono and Alberto Pimpinellian associate research professor and executive director of Smalley-Curl Institute. Utana Umezaki, a chemistry graduate student and 2018 participant in the TOMODACHI-STEM program, is a graduate assistant in the program, along with Chun-Ying Chao, a graduate student in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering. The Lehigh co-PI of the USJC grant is Cheryl Matherlyprogram organizer at Lehigh is Stacey Burger, director of global partnerships and strategic initiatives. YC Ethan Yanga Lehigh assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering, is the principal faculty advisor, and Mary He is the program’s graduate assistant.

Kono is the Rice Karl F. Hasselmann Chair in Engineering, chair of applied physics and professor of electrical and computer engineering; physics and astronomy; materials science and nanoengineering.

TOMODACHI-STEM and MACHI students at Rice's annual A Night at the Museum, an event hosted by the Office of Graduate and Postdoctoral Studies and held at the Houston Museum of Natural Sciences. Pictured are (back row, from left) Sako Sunami, Ting-Wei 'Emily' Chang, Hung-Yu 'Iris' Lin, Lilica Tomita, Yukina Honda, Ting-Juan 'Jennifer' Liao, (front row, from left) Yurika Ryu, Yu-Wen 'Sophia' Huang, Hsu-Ting 'Sophie' Kuo and Akiho Tanaka. (Credit: Photo by Jeff Fitlow/Rice University).

Hsu-Ting Sophie Kuo and Sako Sunami. (Credit: Photo courtesy of Rice University)

