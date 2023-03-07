CSW: Advancing Women’s Rights Since 1946

At current rates, it will take nearly three more centuries to achieve equality for women and girls.

Trapped by persistent inequalities, an estimated 383 million women and girls live in extreme poverty, and every 11 minutes, a woman or girl is killed by someone in her family.

These are some of the reasons why the PSC continues to be relevant and has been a very important element in the United Nations calendar since it was first convened, shortly after the creation of the UN itself.

Subcommittee on the Status of Women members, from Lebanon, Poland, Denmark, the Dominican Republic and India, prepare for a press conference at Hunter College in New York on May 14, 1946.

1. Pushing for action for eight decades

The work of the Commission began in 1946, days after the UN The general AssemblyIn the inaugural meetings, the former First Lady of the USA, Eleanor Roosevelt, and part of the country’s delegation were heard to read an open letter addressed to the women of the world.

Mrs. Roosevelt had called on the governments of the world to encourage women everywhere to take a more active part in national and international affairs, and for women who are aware of their opportunities to come forward and participate in the work of peace and reconstruction. did in war and resistance.

UN Commission on Economic and Social Affairs (ECOSOC) immediately set up a subcommittee. Its six members China, Denmark, Dominican Republic, France, India, Lebanon and Poland were charged with assessing problems related to the status of women to advise the UN Human Rights Commissiona precursor to the UN Human Rights Council.

In it the first reportmembers considered that the work of the subcommittee should continue until women have reached the point where they are equal to men in all areas of human enterprise.

From the outset there were calls for action, including the prioritization of political rights, as little progress could be made without them, alongside recommendations for improvements in the civil, educational, social and economic fields, which problems should be attacked simultaneously, the report said. . In addition, the report called for a United Nations Conference on Women to take the program forward.

By June 1946, she officially became the Commission on the Status of Women, as one of the subsidiary bodies of ECOSOC. From 1947 to 1962, the Commission focused on setting standards and formulating international conventions to amend discriminatory legislation and promote global awareness of women’s issues.

A farmer in Biresaw, Ethiopia.

2. International historical agreements reached

Since the early days of the Commissions, its growing membership has contributed to some of the most widely adopted international conventions in the history of the UN. Here are just a few.

Helping Ms. Roosevelt, chairman of the drafting committee for Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Commission had successfully argued against references to men as synonymous with humanity. It also introduced new, more comprehensive language in the final version that the General Assembly adopted in 1948.

In 1963, efforts to consolidate standards for women’s rights led the General Assembly to ask the Commission to draft a Declaration on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women, which the world body approved in 1967.

The QPS was instrumental in the 1995 adoption The Beijing Declaration and Platform for Actionthe leading global policy document on gender equality.

A woman sells food at a market in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

3. More places, more needs

With a growing UN membership and growing evidence in the 1960s that women were disproportionately affected by poverty, the SSC focused on women’s needs in community and rural development, agricultural work, family planning, and scientific and technological advances. . He also encouraged the UN system to expand technical assistance to further the advancement of women, especially in developing countries.

The advanced work in this direction, the PSC has drawn up legally binding Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) in 1979.

During this decade, the UN declared 1975 International Women’s Year and convened the first World Conference on Women, held in Mexico. In 1977, the UN officially recognized International Women dayobserved on March 8.

In 2010, after years of negotiations, the General Assembly adopted a resolution consolidating the sections and departments related to the Organizations in the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), who continues to cooperate closely with the Commission.

Climate change has made the lives of women farmers more difficult in recent years.

4. Addressing new issues

The annual sessions address and assess emerging issues along with progress and gaps in the implementation of the Beijing Platform for Action. Member states then agree on next steps to accelerate progress. Since 2018, the PSC has addressed challenges such as climate change, gender-based violence and ensuring the full participation of women in decision-making and sustainable development strategies.

aDOPTION multiannual work programs to assess progress and make further recommendations to accelerate the implementation of the Platform for Action, the PSC sends its negotiated conclusions to ECOSOC for action.

In order to reach all women and leave no one behind, the Commission also contributes to their pursuit 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to accelerate the realization of gender equality and the empowerment of women.

Missouri S&T/Michael Pierce

5. Treatment 21str challenges of the century

It has become increasingly apparent that the ongoing discrimination, abuse and misogyny women face in the physical world is mirrored in the virtual world.

These twenty-first century issues are being addressed in PSC 2023 SESSIONwhich aims to level the digital playing field to address, among other things, limited access to technology, disproportionate online violence, and gender underrepresentation and bias in technology industries.

Members of Commission 45 will discuss innovation and technological change, as well as education in the digital age to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls, in the first face-to-face meeting since COVID 19 the pandemic began in 2020.

More than 7,000 stakeholders attended the previous session in person, CSW63including nearly 2,000 member state delegates, 86 ministers and 5,000 representatives from civil society organizations around the world.

This year’s Commission on the Status of Women is held at the UN headquarters in New York from March 6 to 17. Find out more here.

To learn more about SPCs past and present, visit UN Womens A brief history of the Commission on the Status of Women.