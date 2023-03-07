Canada announces probe to examine possible Chinese election meddlingExBulletin







Sean Kilpatrick/AP TORONTO Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he will appoint a special investigator to decide whether there should be a public inquiry into reports of Chinese interference in Canada’s election. Trudeau also has a parliamentary national security committee review classified information on the matter. The Globe and Mail, citing unnamed intelligence sources, reported last month that China preferred to see Trudeau’s Liberals re-elected in the 2021 election and worked to defeat conservative politicians considered unfriendly to Beijing. Opposition parties have demanded a full public investigation. Trudeau declined to do so now, but said he would appoint an independent special rapporteur to decide whether a public inquiry is needed. Trudeau said he would abide by the recommendation. “We will be asking the independent special rapporteurs, as one of the first tasks of their mandate, to make a recommendation to the government on what the appropriate next step will be, whether it is an inquiry, investigation or judicial review, and which it’s the goal. of that job can be,” Trudeau said. Trudeau said that “all political leaders agree that the results of the 2019 and 2021 elections were not affected by foreign interference. But even if it did not change the results of our election, any attempt at interference by any foreign actor , it is such a thing. disturbing and serious”. Conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre earlier on Monday criticized the idea of ​​involving a parliamentary commission. He said it would only result in officials presenting opposition lawmakers with “some information and then swearing them to secrecy so they don’t talk about it again. So effectively, it would it was a ruse to prevent anyone from debating the subject.” A panel of civil servants recently issued a report that concluded there were foreign attempts to interfere, but none affected the outcome of the election. “We have known for a long time, as an independent report confirmed again last week, that the Chinese government and other regimes such as Iran and Russia have sought to interfere not only in our democracy, but in our country in general, regardless of whether are our institutions. our businesses, our research facilities or in the daily lives of our citizens,” Trudeau said. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police, meanwhile, said Monday it is investigating possible violations of the Security of Information Act in connection with recent media reports about alleged foreign interference in the last two federal elections. Daniel Bland, a political science professor at McGill University in Montreal, said the appointment of a special investigator is a clear attempt to buy time. “The fact that he did not rule out a possible special public inquiry suggests that this is now a real possibility, even if such an inquiry would turn out to be a Pandora’s box of political risk for Trudeau’s Liberals,” Bland said. “It really depends on what unfolds in the coming weeks and months, but the whole situation is turning into a major political challenge for the Liberals that isn’t likely to go away anytime soon.”

