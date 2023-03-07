Watershed strategy co-developed with First Nations, $100 million invested





The government and the UN First Nations Water Table announced an unprecedented $100 million investment in healthy watersheds and the launch of engagement in a new watershed security strategy goal document to help ensure the use of of safe and clean water for communities across BC for generations. . This $100 million investment in the Watershed Security Fund builds on last year’s $30 million commitment announced in Budget 2022 and will continue to improve BC’s watersheds and build on the success of a previous investment of 27 million dollars in the Healthy Watershed Initiative (HWI) under the StrongerBC economic plan. Meeting in June 2022, the UN First Nations Water Table (BCFNWT) consists of representatives from the Province and delegates from First Nations in BC This announcement formalizes the BCFNWT’s role in co-managing the Watershed Security Fund and co – the further development of the BC watershed security strategy. “BC’s watersheds are the lifeblood of this province and for too long, not enough has been done to protect them,” said Nathan Cullen, Minister of Water, Land and Resource Management. “This $100 million investment and our continued work with First Nations to co-develop a watershed security strategy will inspire philanthropists and other partners to help grow the fund and ensure we have healthy ecosystems and communities today and for our children’s children.” The watershed security strategy goals document reflects input received from British Columbians during public engagement in 2022 regarding the development of BC’s watershed security strategy. The goals document outlines possible priority strategies for the government, including examples of actions the government can take to improve watershed health, such as strengthening existing water data and tools used to monitor demand and supply, and improving the local governance of the watershed. “BC’s watersheds are facing challenges that will require new management approaches to help ensure they remain healthy and sustainable for future generations,” said Fin Donnelly, Parliamentary Secretary for Watershed Restoration. “Co-developing a way forward with the BC-First Nations Water Table will help us reach the consensus needed to implement a watershed security strategy that works for all British Columbians.” Healthy watersheds are at the forefront of climate resilience and are fundamental to all social, environmental and economic systems. The province is committed to protecting water and watersheds. British Columbians are invited to have their say during the public engagement period on the strategies in the intent document. Quotes: Chief Lydia Hwitsum, Cowichan Tribes and Co-Chair of the BC First Nations Water Table – “Co-development of the watershed security strategy and fund with First Nations, supported by the BC First Nations Fisheries Council, signals an important shift. This brings the opportunity for watershed governance that values, honors and supports the natural world on which we all mutually rely.” Hugh Braker, KC, First Nations Summit political executive, and BC-First Nations Water Table delegate – “As watersheds in BC come under increasing pressures due to climate change, collaboration with First Nations is essential. A commitment to co-develop the watershed security strategy and fund ensures that First Nations in BC have a meaningful seat at the table and exemplifies efforts to implement the Indigenous Peoples Bill of Rights Act. George Heyman, Minister for the Environment and Climate Change Strategy – “Our water is a precious and limited resource. Healthy watersheds are critical to ensuring the long-term health and well-being of communities across the province in the face of extreme weather events associated with climate change and other cumulative factors. We are beginning to make significant and long-needed investments in the health and restoration of BC’s watersheds and wetlands in partnership with First Nations and local communities across the province. This $100 million investment in the watershed security fund builds on that work and demonstrates our support for the implementation of BC’s first watershed security strategy.” Learn more: To learn about watershed security and read the letter of intent regarding the watershed security strategy: https://www.gov.bc.ca/water

