Statement of the Authorities of the Australian Human Rights Council





The ACHRA members listed at the end of this document endorse the following statements. Sydney WorldPride 2023 Human Rights Conference and ACHRA Host ACHRA members look forward to attending the three-day Sydney WorldPride LGBTQIA+ Human Rights Conference from 1 3 March 2023, including an ACHRA activation space. The conference will bring together people from around the world to address LGBTQIA+ issues and affect positive change. ACHRA hosted a Sydney WorldPride reception to welcome visiting Australian and international dignitaries and stakeholders. Helena Dalli, European Union Commissioner for Equality gave a speech on her work to strengthen Europe’s commitment to inclusion and equality and lead the fight against discrimination and Victor Madrigal-Borloz, United Nations (UN) Independent Expert on Sexual Orientation and Gender addressed the reception. on approaches to achieving LGBTQIA+ equality globally. Affirmative action to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace The Victorian Equal Opportunities and Human Rights Commission (VEOHRC) launched the 2022 Inquiry: Preventing Sexual Harassment in Retail Franchises. The investigation focused on Bakers Delight Holdings’ legal obligation to take reasonable and proportionate steps to eliminate as far as possible sexual harassment, known as positive duties, under the Equal Opportunities Act 2010 (Vic). ACHRA welcomes reforms to the Sex Discrimination Act 1984 (Cth) at the end of 2022, introducing a positive duty to prevent workplace sexual harassment, sexual discrimination and victimisation. Positive duty is currently legislated in Victoria and the Northern Territory and is being actively considered in Western Australia, Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory. ACHRA supports the adoption of a positive duty to prevent sexual harassment in all Australian jurisdictions. Damages and court costs of sexual harassment Members appreciated guest presenters Emeritus Professor Margaret Thornton, Kieran Pender and Madeliene Castles from the Australian National University presenting at Damages and costs in sexual relations Harassment Litigation: A Doctrinal, Qualitative, and Quantitative Study which considers orders for damages and costs in Australian unlawful discrimination proceedings, pursuant to recommendations 24 and 25 of the Australian Human Rights Commission [email protected] Report. ACHRA continues to support APPLICATION of all [email protected] recommendations. Human rights across Australia Professor Emeritus Geoff Gallop AC, University of Sydney presented his talk Substantial Equality The Missing Link, addressing the barriers and opportunities to achieve substantive equality and freedom and protect rights across Australia, including the creation of an Australian Charter of of Human Rights and Freedoms. Human rights in closed environments Addressing human rights issues in places of detention, including the introduction of mechanisms to prevent torture and inhumane treatment, remains one of ACHRA’s focus areas. ACHRA is concerned by the extraordinary decision to discontinue a tour of Australian detention sites by United Nations inspectors. To this end, ACHRA encourages governments across Australia to meet its obligations in the Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture (OPCAT). ACHRA will advocate for the Commonwealth Government to release the report that the UN Subcommittee on the Prevention of Torture has indicated it will provide, in the interests of transparency and accountability.

