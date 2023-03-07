The most vulnerable to be offered spring boosters for COVID-19

Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization ( JCVI ) has confirmed its advice for a spring 2023 coronavirus (COVID-19) booster program.

In January 2023, the committee advised that preparations should begin for possible booster programs in the spring and fall of this year, with further details to be announced at a later date.

The committee has since advised that a spring booster dose should be provided for:

adults age 75 and older

residents in a care home for adults

individuals aged 5 years and older who are immunosuppressed

Eligible individuals will be offered the vaccine approximately 6 months after their previous dose and NHS England will confirm operational details for the program in due course.

of JCVI has advised that the following vaccines may be used in the spring 2023 programme:

Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent

Modern bivalent

Sanofi/GSK monovalent (beta variant)

Monovalent Novavax (wild-type variant) only for use when alternative products are not considered clinically appropriate

The vaccine offered will depend on the person’s age and local supply considerations. Children under 12 years of age will be offered a pediatric formulation of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, Chairman of the JCVI The COVID-19 Committee said:

Vaccination remains the best way to protect against COVID-19, and the spring booster program provides an opportunity for those at higher risk of severe disease to keep their immunity high. This year’s spring program will fill the gap with the planned booster program in the fall, enabling those most vulnerable to be well protected throughout the summer.

Dr Mary Ramsay, Head of Immunization at the UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA), said: