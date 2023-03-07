HAI explores renaming to reflect evolving priorities





To fulfill its long-term potential, the motor industry must maintain an unrelenting focus on safety and demonstrate its commitment to the communities it serves, according to the Helicopter Association International (HAI), which on Tuesday morning opened its doors for Heli-2023. Convention Expo. Ahead of the annual show, industry group president and CEO James Viola explained the new strategic initiative to keep the industry thriving and relevant as 21str century picks up the pace. “We know we need to unify the industry with a new vision for vertical aviation and promote community compliance,” Viola said during a press conference Monday. “We know we need to fly neighborly and it is essential moving forward that we emphasize the need for good relationships with the communities we serve and demonstrate the benefits and services we provide.” That vision may soon manifest itself in a new name for the group, with HAI’s board, made up entirely of senior executives from helicopter operators, embarking on a renaming exercise. The objective focuses on demonstrating HAI’s determination to be comprehensive in all aspects of the booming vertical flight sector that is now moving in new directions driven by new electric propulsion technology and automation. That may or may not mean keeping the word “helicopter” when HAI reinvents itself, but Viola vowed that the rebrand will “look to the future while honoring the past.” For now, HAI’s engagement with key stakeholders such as state and federal politicians sometimes requires a combative approach, with the association having supported lawsuits in Hawaii and New York to challenge what it sees as unjustified operational restrictions that may lead to a complete ban on flights. over Manhattan. It also opposes restrictions on gas supplies in California and Washington. One of the main points of the new HAI strategy involves raising the safety culture throughout the value chain. “This is one of the hardest things to do because we still see a lot of accidents and helicopter accidents always make the front page,” Viola warned. Working with ICAO, HAI helped form a global vertical security team and this week is rolling out a broader portfolio of security tools aimed at member companies of all shapes and sizes. Safety challenges are directly related to damage to the helicopter industry’s balance sheets, namely insurance costs rising by double-digit amounts. “The accident rate in the industry is really hurting us,” Viola admitted. “Insurance companies put you in a high-risk pool even if you’ve never had an accident.” Also new to HAI is a new small business advisory council working to support this demographic. One of the main challenges – access to a skilled workforce – will result from a pilot and mechanic shortage that is expected to last for another decade. “We need new paths to attract and retain the best workforce, and we can’t just rely on recruiting people who are fascinated by rotary aviation,” concluded Viola. “We need to provide attractive opportunities, and advanced air mobility may be just the kind of attraction we need.” Viola said this week’s Heli-Expo show will provide evidence of an industry buoyed by renewed optimism after a somewhat fragmented recovery last year from the Covid pandemic. He predicted that new helicopter sales will maintain the roughly six percent growth rate the industry achieved in the final months of 2022.

