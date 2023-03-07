March 6, 2023 – News Russia-Ukraine





VladimirKara-Murza, talks with his lawyer Vadim Prokhorov during a preliminary court hearing in Moscow, Russia on Monday. (Press Service of the Moscow City Court/Prospecti/Reuters) A Moscow court on Monday extended the detention of jailed Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza, who is accused of spreading “false” information about the Russian military. Kara-Murza was charged with high treason, the court’s press service told Russian state news agency TASS. The hearing was held behind closed doors as it contained confidential material, the news agency said. In a short video released by the court, a judge can be heard off-camera informing the defendant: “The court decided to reserve the preventive measure for the accused Kara-Murza, which has been extended until August 27, 2023.” The next hearing is scheduled for March 15, TASS reported. Kara-Murza faces 20 years in prison. His wife, Evgenia Kara-Murza, said his lawyer believes a trial is likely to take place within 2 weeks. I don’t believe that the court will somehow decide that my husband is innocent although he certainly is because there is no justice system left in Russia, there is no independent justice system left in Russia. And the courts in Russia are a sham, she told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday. In addition, some of the symptoms the activist suffered after being poisoned twice are returning because of prison conditions, especially after he was placed in solitary confinement, she said. Some background: Kara-Murza has been extremely critical of President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s war in Ukraine, and he continues to speak out even while under arrest. In March 2022, Kara-Murza addressed the Arizona House of Representatives and spoke out against the war. In an April 2022 interview with CNN, he called Putin’s government a regime of murderers. He was arrested shortly thereafter after disobeying law enforcement orders.according to his wife. On Friday, the US imposed sanctions on a number of Russian individuals linked to the detention of Kara-Murza.

