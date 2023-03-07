



The company unveiled a new visual identity and corporate website to reflect its focus on what’s next. MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Journal International (NYSE: IP) announced a new corporate website to coincide with a company rebrand. As the company celebrates its 125th anniversary in 2023, the rebranding emphasizes International Paper’s sustainability, the sustainability of its mission and its commitment to creating what comes next. Experience the full interactive multi-channel news release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9144551-international-paper-rebrand-125th-anniversary/ As we celebrate our 125th anniversary, we have a renewed sense of purpose, energy and optimism. To signify this to the world, we have updated our company brand to emphasize the sustainability of the International Document, the sustainability of our mission and our commitment to create what comes next. They were the new International Document and were creating what was to come next.



International Papers’ new company logo is displayed at their global headquarters in Memphis, Tenn.

The new brand is rooted in the company’s heritage of safety, ethics and stewardship. It embodies a renewed sense of purpose, energy and optimism and marks another major milestone in the evolution of the International Document. “IP is meeting today’s needs for renewable, fiber- and pulp-based packaging, while highlighting our future focus,” said Mark Sutton, chairman of the board and chief executive officer. “As we embark on the next 125 years, we’re here for what is now and creating what’s next for our stakeholders” The new brand was introduced globally earlier this month and includes an updated Web page. The new website, which launched last week, includes an enhanced customer experience and acts as a one-stop shop for stakeholders to see first-hand IP’s commitment to being among the most successful, sustainable and most responsible in the world. About the International Journal International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of planet-friendly packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of of North America the biggest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues worldwide who are dedicated to creating what comes next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa AND Europe. Net sales for 2022 were 21.2 billion dollars. Additional information can be found by visiting InternationalPaper.com. BURIMI International Newspaper

