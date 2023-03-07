Guard Soldiers Make History at International Culinary Event > National Guard > Guard News





FORT LEE, Va. – Eleven Iowa and Rhode Island Army National Guard Soldiers are making history at the 47th Joint Culinary Training Exercise this week. It’s the largest military culinary event in North America, and this year marks the first time members of the National Guard are participating. JCTE is hosting participants from all US military branches and international countries, including Great Britain, France and Germany. The exercise at the Joint Culinary Center of Excellence is an opportunity for these Citizen-Soldiers to network with industry professionals, share best practices and drive innovation in their fields. “It’s an honor to be able to represent not only Iowa, but the National Guard for such a great event,” said Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Meier, a platoon sergeant in the 908th Iowa Field Food Platoon. “It’s literally history now, we just stepped foot here at Fort Lee as part of the first National Guard team.” Training began on March 3. Meier entered the Armed Forces Chief of the Year category that day and earned a commendable rating. The designated event allowed Meier to work with mystery ingredients and cook a full menu to present to judges accredited by the American Culinary Federation. “I haven’t worked with Dover flatfish for 12 years. “I’ve never spoiled a whole duck, so to open the fridge and see that those are the kind of ingredients I had to work with was huge,” Meier said. “My favorite moment so far was that three hours and 35 minutes of pure cooking and getting through it.” Staff Sgt. Stacie Baker, assigned to Joint Forces Headquarters Iowa, came out on top March 5, earning a gold rating in the pastry chef of the year category. Baker spent months perfecting her signature apple tartlet, with her fellow Soldiers volunteering to taste each creation. Meier said many of the younger Soldiers are in culinary arts school, so cooking in the center’s kitchen labs feels familiar. But even with good devices at their fingertips, they’re feeling the pressure. “We’re at a point during practice where people say, ‘We’re making this sauce for the 12th time. Why are we doing this?” Meier said. “But it’s about muscle memory. It’s similar to other jobs in the military — when you’re in the heat of the moment, you just do what you have to do.” Spc. Nia James-Knight with the Rhode Island National Guard will compete in the Student Chief of the Year category. Iowa and Rhode Island Soldiers will join forces to participate in more team events. The results will be announced during an awards ceremony on March 10. JCTE will recognize individual and team efforts by providing incentives and recognition with certificates, medals, trophies, and credit for continuing education hours that can be used toward civilian credentialing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nationalguard.mil/News/Article/3320764/guard-soldiers-make-history-at-international-culinary-event/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos