Meridian Completes Full Bell 206L4 Refurbishment





Meridian Helicopters has delivered another fully refurbished Bell 206L4 to New York Helicopter Charter. The Louisiana-based company has now completed two dozen full single-engine rotorcraft overhauls, with the Part 135 charter operator adding a 1997 model to its Kearny, New Jersey-based fleet. The refurbishment work included overhauling the Bell 206L4’s Rolls-Royce 250-C30P engine and dynamic components, extending the helicopter’s service life. The airframe was stripped and repainted in a tri-tone finish that matches the new leather cockpit seats. The helicopter cockpit now features a new Garmin avionics package and Bluetooth technology, as well as an environmental control system from Air Comm. Other new features include wire shock protection, an inlet particle separator and a lightweight outlet float system. New York Helicopters Charter now operates three of the refurbished 206L4s. “We are thrilled with all of our aircraft that came from Meridian Helicopters,” commented managing partner Michael Bashlor. “All the details from the interior to the exterior of the ships are impeccable.” Meridian Helicopters is part of the Canadian-based Cadorath Group (Booth C4120). It also owns facilities in Orion, Illinois and Bettendorf, Iowa.

